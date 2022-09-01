National rules out working with Freedoms NZ, a new political party formed of fringe groups

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis has refuted her leader “legitimised” Brian Tamaki when he initially wouldn’t rule out working with the far-right political activist.

Christopher Luxon on Thursday said National would not work with Freedoms NZ, a new political party formed of fringe groups including Destiny Church’s Vision NZ. But it came eight days after the leader of the National Party first told reporters to “read between the lines” on his position.

On Thursday, Willis said her party hadn’t learned anything new about Tamaki to prompt the change, but had always held the view.

“He [Luxon] doesn't want to work with Brian Tamaki. He's never wanted to work with Brian Tamaki.”

READ MORE:

* Career success and 'profound' loss in rollercoaster week for new National deputy leader Nicola Willis

* Christopher Luxon's property gains soar as National promises to tackle housing crisis

* Christopher Luxon takes on more than just the worst job in politics



“At the same time, he doesn't want to engage in the parlor game of rolling people in and out when we're still more than a year from an election.”

National needed to focus on building support for the party and its policies, Willis said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Nicola Willis says National Party leader Christopher Luxon hasn’t changed his mind on Brian Tamaki. (File photo)

Willis accused Finance Minister Grant Robertson of “games and distractions” during Wednesday’s general debate. It came after Robertson suggested a Luxon-led government could appoint Tamaki as a minister overseeing courts or with responsibility for the Earthquake Commission.

Tamaki had held a mock trial at a Parliament protest on August 23, where a fake judge found the Government guilty of “crimes against humanity”. In 2016, Tamaki blamed homosexuality for causing earthquakes.

Roberston said he was pleased Luxon had taken his advice and confirmed he wouldn’t work with Tamaki.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson says he is pleased National won’t work with Brian Tamaki.

“I thought it was a relatively simple question to answer about ruling out Brian Tamaki. I don't understand why it took Mr Luxon so long to rule them out, but I am pleased that he has,” Robertson said.

“I think it is very important that New Zealand is a clear that the dangerous extremism that Brian Tamaki represents has no place in this Parliament.”

New Zealand’s mixed member proportional voting system means parties who don’t get enough votes for a majority can form a coalition to gain power. Robertson said it was important the electorate knew the values of those vying to lead the country.

ACT and the Green Party condemned the protest and Tamaki’s views last week.