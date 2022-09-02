Uyghur-New Zealander says China can't be trusted to reform after 'disappointing' UN report

Stuff Circuit's documentary Deleted exposes New Zealand business and political links to a Chinese company involved in human rights violations against Uyghurs and investigates the extrajudicial imprisonment of the brother of a Uyghur New Zealander.

A Uyghur-New Zealander says the Chinese Communist Party can't be trusted to reform itself after United Nations investigation found China had committed possible crimes against humanity.

The UN high commissioner for human rights on Thursday released its findings on allegations of abuse in China’s Xinjiang province, reporting a substantial number of Uyghur people, a Muslim minority, suffered “serious human rights violations” through abitrary and discrimatory detention.

China has rejected the report, calling it “illegal, null and void”.

A Uyghur-New Zealander, who Stuff has agreed not to name due to concern for his and his family’s safety, said the UN report was “disappointing” and had done China a favour by not describing its actions as genocide.

“Every single Uyghur is affected. In every Uyghur family they know somebody that got locked into a concentration camp,” he said. “Practising religion is impossible, even practising their own culture and language is impossible.

“They [Chinese authorities] close off all the Uyghur schools, or they're merging all the Uyghur schools and Chinese schools together, and just teaching them Chinese language. They just trying to brainwash the entire population.”

The report said Chinese authorities had used “far-reaching powers” to respond to claimed terrorism and extremism, including collecting biometric data, and electronic surveillance.

Ng Han Guan/AP Residents line up inside the Artux City Vocational Skills Education Training Service Center in Xinjiang, in 2018. The centre has previously been revealed by leaked documents to be a forced indoctrination camp.

Uyghurs had been locked-up in purported vocational training centres, for reasons including having too many children, wearing a veil or beard, or having contact with family abroad.

“The extent of arbitrary and discriminatory detention of members of Uyghur and other predominantly Muslim groups ... may constitute international crimes, in particular crimes against humanity,” the report said.

The UN high commissioner recommended China release all people arbitrarily detained, “urgently” allow communication between detainees and family members, and reunite families.

The Uyghur-New Zealander said the Chinese Communist Party could not be trusted, and would continue to cover-up and lie about its actions.

“Damage has been done already, hate has been created ... they have no other way to turn it back untill the genocide is complete.”

Mahmud Hossain Opu/AP UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet, who on Thursday published a long-delayed UN report that said China’s arbitrary detention of Uyghurs and other mostly Muslim ethnic groups in the western region of Xinjiang may constitute crimes against humanity.

He said New Zealand needed to debate whether the Government should declare genocide was occurring.

Trading ties with Xinjiang should be cut, he said, and New Zealand should create an immigration pathway for the Uyghur disapora elsewhere to build a community in New Zealand and preserve their language and tradition.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand had “grave concerns” about what the UN commissioner had found, and called for China to “respond”. “We're calling for us a strong response,” she said.

National Party foreign affairs spokesman Gerry Brownlee said China’s attempt to deal with terrorist activity involved law “not too dissimilar” to what New Zealand had, but the “execution of that policy is massively different".

"The application of the law is nothing like we would find acceptable.”

The report also acknowledged some of the supposed correctional centres had been closed, Brownlee said. “You've got to be hopeful that you can you can make further progress by encouraging China to recognise their international responsibilities.”

The Government should make its total condemnation of China’s “alleged practices” clear at all opportunities, he said.

The Uyghur-New Zealander said Brownlee’s repsonse to the UN report was naive and amounted to “dancing with the devil”.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said the UN report was “a patchwork of disinformation that serves as a political tool for the US and some Western forces to strategically use Xinjiang to contain China”.