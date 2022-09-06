Will the Government do away with NZ's traffic light framework?

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about face masks on domestic flights during a visit to Marlborough on Thursday.

The Government is poised to make a significant change to the country’s Covid-19 settings and mask-use rules next Monday, part of its fortnightly review of the traffic light system.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern could announce a drop to green – where there are no restrictions, and people are asked to wear masks in poorly-ventilated areas.

Whatever this decision is, the whole system is due to be refined.

Hold on, remind me what the traffic light system is? It’s the Covid-19 Protection Framework, which replaced alert levels as the system controlling the virus’ spread in December. The whole country has been in the ‘orange’ setting since April.

If you cast your mind back to 2021, you might recall that Auckland spent September and most of October in a level 4 or 3 lockdown. Some parts of the Waikato were also plunged into level 3. After that, Ardern announced “steps” to ease between levels.

Amid all this, school kids, businesses, and the health system were among those doing it tough. The traffic lights were supposed to be more stable than the widespread shocks felt after lockdowns.

Aaron Wood/Stuff The review will look at a range of factors, including scenario modelling, public health considerations and the capacity in the health system.

Why are they reviewing it now? Ministers have been reviewing the traffic lights every two weeks, but a lot has changed since the framework was first introduced.

On the first day of the traffic light protection framework in December, 79 people were in hospital with Covid and there were 92 new community cases.

The vaccination roll-out was picking up pace, and four district health boards had vaccinated 90% of people aged over 12.

More than nine months later, and 90% of all New Zealanders aged 12 and over have been vaccinated.

Cases are tracking downwards – the seven-day rolling average of community case numbers was 1778 on Monday, down from 2425 the previous week. This means there is high immunity against the virus, which is helping to stop its spread.

So is it only about case numbers? The review looks at a range of factors, not just case numbers. This includes scenario modelling, public health considerations and the capacity in the health system.

Lockdowns put extreme pressure on hospitals, which have struggled to catch-up with delayed care. Nearly 7500 patients waiting more than a year for surgery are now meant to have spots on operating lists.

General practices are also under huge pressure. All the health sector is struggling with staff shortages, worsened by staff illness. However, pressure should be easing now the busy winter period is winding down.

What about masks, though? All studies show a mask protects the potential exposure of the person wearing it. But their use is having less of an impact because the population has a high immunity against the virus.

Singapore last week dropped rules requiring mask use indoors except on public transport and in high-risk settings like healthcare facilities. Australia has done away with mask requirements for domestic flights.

But doesn’t immunity wane over time? Yes, it does – and at the moment disabled people, immunocompromised, people aged 65 and over, and Maori and Pacific peoples aged over 50, and others who fit the criteria can get a fourth or fifth dose of the vaccine.

Ardern is expected to announce any changes to the system next Monday afternoon.