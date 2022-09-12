'Up your brave': A former Green Party candidate is training Voices for Freedom council hopefuls

Anti-vaccine group Voices for Freedom claim they aren’t running candidates in upcoming local elections. But they are offering coaching, advice on social media, messaging and how to handle journalists – and even fashion tips. Andrea Vance reports.

Avoid jangly bracelets, nose-breathing and carry a change of clothes.

Public relations practitioner and speaking coach Natalie Cutler-Welsh is mobilising and coaching anti-vaccine candidates in upcoming local body elections.

Instructing council seat hopefuls to “up your brave”, she offers advice on appearance, political messaging and even how to breathe when in the spotlight.

Cutler-Welsh was once the Green Party’s 2005 Christchurch Central candidate, winning more votes than Megan Woods, who was standing at that time for the Progressive Party.

Now she is a “mumfluencer” and central figure in New Zealand’s anti-vaccine movement, Voices for Freedom, and its campaign to unsettle the spring elections.

The group had a leading role in the occupation of Parliament grounds that ended in violence on March 2. They have frequently spread misinformation and false claims about the Covid-19 pandemic and vaccines.

facebook Natalie Cutler-Welsh, the former Green Party candidate coaching Voices for Freedom wannabe politicians.

Last month, Stuff Circuit’s Fire and Fury documentary revealed VFF wants to make the country “ungovernable” and is standing candidates to “sway the results (and) throw our weight around”.

VFF countered by claiming it has no official “ticket” for the October 8 poll. But the movement is pouring considerable time and resources into grooming and preparing candidates who support its aims.

They call their campaign “Stand Up (for Local Body Elections).” Would-be politicians who subscribe to a mailing list are invited to webinar training sessions from “experts.”

They are also offered blog posts to publish on subjects such as council waste, rates, Three Waters and debate over Significant Natural Areas, “helpful materials” to prepare for speeches and interviews, strategic advice on the different voting systems, social media tips and “useful analytics”.

VFF also promise to share election campaigning “best practice” and “Dos & Don’ts” as well as opportunities to present to local groups.

They have pre-written statements for candidates who receive enquiries from journalists about VFF affiliation – and recommend avoiding media scrutiny altogether.

And they recently launched a new, parallel campaign against face-mask mandates, dropping one million flyers. Cabinet is set to decide on public health restrictions next week.

Supplied Natalie Cutler-Welsh markets herself as a ‘Go to Girl,’ business coach, PR practitioner and ‘super-connector.’

Online training

In an online training video, VFF founder Claire Deeks told candidates she brought in Cutler-Welsh “to help us all best be able to just present ourselves”.

Canadian-New Zealander Cutler-Welsh makes frequent references to health authorities or politicians “coming for the children”.

Covid vaccines are recommended but not compulsory for children – there has never been a vaccine mandate for kids. Misinformation about vaccination more generally has driven down rates of immunisation for children against dangerous diseases like measles, which can cause a skin rash, fever and other, serious complications.

Cutler-Welsh has also alleged New Zealanders were “tricked on multiple levels”.

The self-described freedom fighter, who sells essential oils and baseball caps and runs “empowerment” workshops, promises to teach candidates “how to be more effective online” and find their “communication superpowers.”

In one webinar, the advice on social media and online behaviour is extensive and ranges from what tools and platforms to use, to tips on photography and making content with greater reach. A key piece of advice is the creation of campaign social media accounts, separate from their own private profiles. They also suggest adopting a more passive online tone, avoiding argumentative or aggressive language.

The duo have detailed tips on making videos – for both candidates and supporters. It includes flattering lighting, backgrounds with local landmarks, and advice on how to make “shareable content” for Facebook, Signal or Telegram. Deeks recommends targeting Facebook and LinkedIn over other social networks.

They suggest topics – such as filming a ‘how to vote’ video – and encourage candidates to adopt an issue, such as opposition to the government’s reform of water infrastructure.

The two advocated sharing public posts and comments they had made in private chat groups so friends and supporters could then back them up.

“I think with Telegram and Signal and VFF ... we’re gonna have a massive impact, and I’m so excited,” she told candidates. “Congratulations, you guys. Enjoy the journey ... if you get a little bit of flak, just dust it off, move forward. We are with you.”

Stuff Claire Deeks, a one-time food blogger, was ranked third on the list of Jami-Lee Ross' Advance NZ party.

‘Be honest’

In an August 9 email, Deeks told potential candidates not to make their support of VFF known. That advice appears to have changed.

In the training webinar, Cutler-Welsh asks Deeks to clarify if candidates or supporters – whom she calls ‘lions’ – are “allowed” to identify with VFF.

Deeks says: “Be honest. People can say that they [are] aligned with us. That’s fine.”

Deeks, a lawyer who also unsuccessfully stood for Jami-Lee Ross’ Advance Party in 2020, teaches candidates how to amplify their social media posts. She advocates posting questions, rather than comments, to flout rules.

“If you post it as a question, you can share information in that way. But you're not doing it in a way that's immediately going to ... get you banned by the page,” she said.

She instructs candidates on how to dodge journalists’ questions. “A lot of people might think that if they get called on their phone by a reporter, they have to answer. You don't need to do that,” she said.

“And I would highly recommend that people would say: ‘I'm taking questions in writing at this time.’ Now, if you're taking questions in writing, you’re not saying that you’re necessarily going to answer them.”

Kirk Hargreaves/Stuff Natalie Cutler-Welsh pictured in 2007 when she wrote an environment blog for Stuff.

In a second webinar, Cutler-Welsh coaches candidates on how to appeal to “different personality types” who may attend public meetings.

Detailed advice on fashion and style includes carrying a spare outfit to events “in case someone spills coffee on you or someone else on the panel is wearing exactly the same”, and on wearing colours, skirt length and jewellery.

She suggests candidates ask friends about personal, distracting habits or tics, such as ‘nose-breathing’ or repetitive phrases.

There is also instruction on online appearances – including framing and lighting. “Subliminally, subconsciously, people will not trust you as much because you literally look shady,” Cutler-Welsh says.

Deeks and Cutler-Welsh also tell candidates to come armed with anecdotes and statistics, and exchange views on public speaking tones and styles – even down to body language.

In another session, council candidates Jaspreet Boporai and Gill Booth talk through local election policies. The 80-minute broadcast is packed full of false claims and debunked conspiracy theories about the United Nations and climate change. Aimed at mobilising voters and supporters, it centres on opposition to proposed reform of Three Waters services, local government and the Resource Management Act.

Supplied Southland dairy farmer and district council community board candidate Jaspreet Boparai hosts online sessions for Voices for Freedom.

‘Suppressing’ democracy and accountability

VFF didn’t respond to a request for interview. Cutler-Welsh asked for written questions, which were not provided, and declined to be interviewed.

Political management is important for political organisations to achieve election success and their policy goals.

VFF’s strategy mirrors ‘candidate colleges’ and message discipline run by mainstream political parties, commentator and former Labour campaign manager Shane te Pou says. The sessions “sound more sophisticated than most Labour, Green or C&R [Candidates and Ratepayers] campaigns”.

“The only point of difference is that normally, the candidates would be formally endorsed and have to go through some selection process. I think they should just front up and say: we are aligned to this group, trained by this group, and we're running the messages that this group collectively want to put forward.

“[VFF] cry out for a greater level of accountability, and to enhance democracy – but they are suppressing it.”