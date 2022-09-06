Kiribati suspends another three New Zealand judges

There are growing suspicions Beijing is behind the country’s exit, with Kiribati close to US military installations and marine resources.

Kiribati has suspended a further three New Zealand judges for an alleged “judicial coup”, comparing them to claimed “Nazi” judges.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade has expressed “deep concern" over the suspensions, the latest salvo in the Kiribati government's battle against its judiciary.

The Kiribati government in July suspended Judge Bill Hastings​, a New Zealand judge appointed as chief judge of Kiribati's High Court. The suspension happened after Hastings ruled in favour of another High Court judge, David Lambourne​, who the government refused to allow back into the country and then tried to deport.

Three retired New Zealand judges working for Kiribati's Court of Appeal – Peter Blanchard​, Rodney Hansen​, QC, and Paul Heath – then ruled in favour of Lambourne in July after the government challenged Hastings’ ruling.

The Kiribati government this week suspended the three appeal judges, leaving the country's high and appeals courts without working judges.

The office of President Taneti Maamau​ did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In a Facebook post last week, the office described the appeal judges’ ruling as “breathtaking, as is its circularity of logic, and mis-statements [sic] of facts and law".

“The government will continue to honour the ‘rule of law’ ... and defend judicial independence," the statement read.

Ross Giblin District Court Judge Bill Hastings was suspended by the Kiribati government from his position as chief justice of the Pacific nation.

It claimed the suspended judges were trying to “convert” Kiribati into "judicial tyranny, as Nuremberg judges did by aiding and abetting Nazi Germany".

The exact meaning of this statement was unclear; the judges of the Nuremberg Trials, held after World War II, sentenced 12 senior Nazi figures to death.

A Ministry Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said the ministry was made aware of the suspension on Monday.

“Aotearoa New Zealand expresses deep concern at the suspension of three New Zealand judges from the Kiribati Court of Appeal yesterday,” the spokesperson said, in a statement.

The three judges had “records of long and distinguished service to the New Zealand judiciary”, sitting on New Zealand’s high and supreme courts.

“Judicial independence is crucial for any healthy democracy.

“We continue to encourage the Government of Kiribati to ensure its decisions do not negatively impact the independence of Kiribati’s judiciary and the rule of law.”

In their ruling, the appeal judges said Hastings was right to determine that Lambourne’s 2018 appointment as a judge was not time-limited.

The government had in 2021 required Australian-born Lambourne to sign a three-year contract in order to re-enter the country.

Lambourne, the husband of Kiribati's opposition leader Tessie Lambourne, has been a resident of Kiribati since 1995.

The judges ruled Lambourne’s passport should be returned to him, and he should be released from bail conditions, as the two deportation notices served on him were invalid.

The ruling also noted that two of the appeal judges warrants would expire on August 15, and a fourth judge that had been appointed had not been sworn in “despite numerous requests since December 2021”.

Lambourne and Hastings remain suspended, after the government earlier in the year set up tribunals to investigate them for unspecified allegations of “serious misconduct”.