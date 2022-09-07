NZ's relationship with new UK PM Liz Truss a 'huge advantage', trade minister says

Trade Minister Damien O’Connor says New Zealand's relationship with new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss is a ‘huge advantage'.

O’Connor has met and spoken with Truss on numerous occasions, negotiating the UK-NZ Free Trade Agreement with her when she was former Prime Minister Boris Johnson's trade secretary.

He said Truss was “committed, energetic, and very ambitious” and it was no surprise the British Conservative Party chose her to lead the country.

"Her knowledge of our interests, through negotiating the free trade agreement, are a huge advantage, when I guess the alternative candidate would have had far less knowledge of our country," he said.

Truss moved from UK foreign secretary to prime minister overnight Wednesday (NZ Time), taking the reins from Johnson, who resigned after a series of scandals had him lose his party’s support.

The new prime minister's first challenge will be a domestic energy crisis caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with reports suggesting she will cap energy bills through a taxpayer-funded subsidy.

Truss has cast herself as a small-government libertarian, in the style of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, and as an ardent free trader.

She had opposed Brexit, shifting her position afterward become a supporter of the separation from the European Union.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP New British Prime Minister Liz Truss makes an address outside Downing Street in London on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 after returning from Balmoral in Scotland where she was formally appointed by Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

"She's very committed to connect Britain, post-Brexit, with the world through trade agreements and through foreign policy, and she's obviously served in both those roles, and so I'm assuming that will continue with energy,” O'Connor said.

“We are the beneficiaries of her commitment and energy to our UK free trade agreement."

Truss, as trade secretary, had applied for the United Kingdom to join the CPTPP, a region-wide free trade agreement.

O'Connor said negotiations between the UK and CPTPP members were underway, and could conclude by the year's end -- though it may take longer.

"She could move it forward, but there are a number of things to be negotiated, and, obviously, it's a mix of the UK interest and the standards of the CTPP members, and they'll have to make give some ground and give some assurances before they can be accepted in."

China and Taiwan have also both applied to join the CPTPP, but negotiations were yet to begin.

"There has to be an agreement by all members to begin the negotiation process. We haven't gotten to that stage yet," he said.

“The tensions and different interests will make it tricky.”

O'Connor was on Tuesday travelling to the United States to join talks for another trade agreement: the United States' Indo-Pacific Economic Framework.

The framework is a Biden Administration initiative, which New Zealand helped launch, to build a multi-country agreement in the region covering digital economy, supply chain resilience, clean energy, and fairness – such as tax enforcement and anti-bribery.

O’Connor said it was still "early days” for the new agreement, but it was a "significant step" for the US to seek a trade deal with the region, and it was “important that they get it right".

“They have been absent from so many of the fora and organisations and, obviously [there was] a huge disappointment from many countries when they stepped back from CPTPP.

The US, under former President Donald Trump, abandoned plans to join the CPTPP. The new framework was a “pathway” for the US to join the CPTPP in the future, O'Connor said.