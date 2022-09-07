Welfare expert group calls for independent Working for Families review as poor children face third-world disease

New Zealand’s foremost child poverty advocacy group is calling for an independent review of Working for Families which it says doles out a “punishment” to the children of parents who lose work by taking away their in-work tax credit.

The Ministry of Social Development with Inland Revenue, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, and Treasury are reviewing Working for Families tax credits. But University of Auckland Associate Professor and Child Poverty Action Group spokesperson Susan St John says the ongoing review should be independent, and changes needed to be made urgently.

"In a time of Covid, recession, earthquakes, disaster - when people lose work they’re really struggling, their children need support, they need the cushion," she said.

“If we leave children in the poverty they are in at the moment, with their third-world diseases ... and all the things that go with poverty, how are they going to be the workforce we need to support the older generation?”

READ MORE:

* Govt asks: How should $3b Working for Families scheme change?

* Working for Families leaves some households with marginal tax rates near 60 per cent

* Cost of living: Green Party calls for benefit clawbacks to be scrapped



Supplied Susan St John, from the Child Poverty Action Group, says Working for Families needs urgant changes. (File photo)

A spokesperson for the Minister of Social Development, Carmel Sepuloni, said there was no end-date for the review, although it had completed its public consultation.

But St John said poor families – who are more exposed to higher costs for everyday items– needed urgent support.

“By the time they do get around to doing something for Working for Families it’ll be pushed off into an election year issue rather than being dealt with immediately.”

There was a significant RSV outbreak last winter, a preventable disease common in developing countries linked to poverty and overcrowding. Research has found preschool aged children have worse health than those aged over 5, with Sudden Infant Death in infancy, poor oral health, skin infections and respiratory infections being key issues.

Older people have a consistent baseline of financial support in the pension, which is adjusted each year to take into account inflation and wage increases. There is also an independent Retirement Commission which advocates for income policies, and advises the Government.

St John said the same approach should be taken to poor children through Working for Families.

The Labour government made “generous” increases to the core benefits last year, as well as installing free school lunches, and cheaper GP fees, but whether the initiatives have made a meaningful impact to the lives of poor children won’t be seen in the data for some time, she said.

Meanwhile the benefit increases haven’t been enough to counter the major cuts made by the National government in the 1990s.

“We are reaping the whirlwind of the economic and social policies we have had for the last 30 years. It’s not something that has just appeared. It’s been brewing for a long time and helps explain why what looks like generous transfers are only a drop in the bucket ... many families have gone backwards,” she said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Government did not need an independent commissioner to research and advocate for policies to improve the lives of poor children. Stats NZ monitors child poverty – which has been a key focus of her government – and the next government will also be required to meet child poverty targets as a result of Ardern’s 2018 legislation.

”Ultimately, we do have that independent insight ... the government statistician (Stats NZ), who has that statutory separation in many ways from Government, undertakes measurement around the impacts of all of our policies on poverty. We've also funded the chief statistician to undertake more detailed work around poverty persistence so I think we've already got the tools to do that,” she said.

“If the government of the day is not meeting the child poverty targets, we've worked very hard to try and embed a bit of independence in their child poverty process.”