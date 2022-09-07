OIA watchdog 'under pressure' but says majority of public service complying with transparency rules

Want to keep an eye on your local MP? This video will explain how the OIA can help.

The ballooning number of complaints about the handling of Official Information Act (OIA) requests – including 550 from one complainant – has placed a “huge amount of pressure” on the official information watchdog, Chief Ombudsman Peter Boshier says.

As many as 2201 complaints were made to his office in the year ending June 30 – but 1309 of those were made in just six months, including the 550 from one person complaining about responses from a school board of trustees.

There were 892 complaints in the 12 months ending December, up from 722 for the previous period.

“The total number of complaints put a huge amount of pressure on the resources of my office,” he said. “It has had an impact on other aspects of my work, however, and my office is still dealing with a very large workload.”

The Chief Ombudsman, Peter Boshier, says he is reassured by the new data.

His staff had finished 1141 of the complaints for the latest the six-month period.

Boshier promised a tougher stance against the public service for failing to comply with the 20-day response time, and new data shows the public service and Crown entities only took 12.5 days an average to respond to the requests – a crucial tool to ensure government transparency – in the six months to June.

The data – published for the first time on Wednesday – found 8.5% of requests were extended, and 2.8% were transferred.

Of the 6.4% of requests refused in full, nearly 80% were because the information was not held, did not exist, was already in the public arena or would soon be publicly available.

Boshier said he was “reassured” the data showed the Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes’ commitment to open and transparent government and ensuring agencies are meeting their obligations.

Hughes said the public service had seen a “massive increase” in official information requests, but the new data showed agencies were maintaining high levels of performance.

“The use of extensions, transfers and refusals are not being over-used across the system and are not having an undue influence on the response times of agencies. An average 12.5 working days' response to all OIA requests is a very good result,” he said.

“By and large we are getting it right but that doesn’t mean we will stop working hard to continuously improve our performance across the system.”

The latest statistics show 121 agencies finished 26,613 requests in the reporting period, a drop of 3068 -or 10.3% - compared to the previous period and the first decrease since the Commission began collecting data.

Agencies responded to 25,797, or 96.9% of requests on time, a slight decrease of 0.4% for the previous period.

Four more agencies were now publishing their responses to OIAs, and there was a 50% drop in findings against agencies on the previous six months.

Hughes said his focus was now shifting to getting more agencies to publish their OIA responses and supporting the proactive release of Cabinet papers.