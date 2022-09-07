Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta announces $30 million over five years for Pacific sexual and reproductive health services

New Zealand will invest $30 million over five years to improve access to contraceptives and reproductive health services in the Pacific, Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced.

The funding will help address adolescent pregnancy rates, maternal mortality, and sexual and gender-based violence, she said during her four-day visit to Papua New Guinea.

“The investment recognises the need for safe, locally driven approaches to healthcare, and it supports partners’ ambitions and strategies,” she said.

Pacific sexual and reproductive health services had been compromised in Pacific as resources have been diverted to the Covid-19 pandemic. Women and young people in remote locations, or in vulnerable minority groups, faced “substantial” challenges in accessing sexual and reproductive health services.

READ MORE:

* New Zealand donates 1.2m doses of vaccine to Pacific, Asia

* More New Zealand personnel arrive to help defuse tensions in Solomon Islands

* Solomon Islands unrest: Defence Force, police to deploy for weeks-long mission



ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has spent four days in Papua New Guinea. (File photo)

“Not only is this area of health a priority for our own country, but also our responsibility as a Pacific nation, standing shoulder to shoulder: tatou, tatou – all of us together. This work will help us all in our efforts towards achieving social and economic resilience in the Pacific.”

The money will be directed to the public and private sector, she said.

This included the Pacific Ministries of Health, the United Nations Population Fund, International Planned Parenthood Federation, the International Women’s Development Agency and Marie Stopes International.

The Foreign Affairs Minister made the announcement at the Marie Stopes International (MSI) clinic in Port Moresby.

She met teams from both MSI Papua New Guinea and the PNG Family Health Association, two key partners who will receive support under the new investment.