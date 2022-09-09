More work or out of control bureaucracy: Labour's swelling public service

The Government’s core public service headcount has shot up by more than 28% since Labour took office, as department sizes inflate across the country.

Between 2017 and 2021, the number of core public servants (excluding the Government Communications Security Bureau and the Security Intelligence Service, which don’t publish figures) has grown from 48,000 to almost 62,000 – the result of the Government’s push to reinvigorate the public sector.

The figures were obtained from publicly available data on the Public Service Commission's website. A breakdown of staff types was gleaned from departmental annual reviews.

Oranga Tamariki’s headcount increased from 3424 to 5118 – a 49% jump. Statistics New Zealand staff numbers went from 976 to 1410 – a 44% increase – while MBIE grew from 3450 to 5301 – a 53% increase.

The Ministry of Health grew from 1097 to 1680, growth which mostly occurred over the period of Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Social Development grew from 6921 to 9313. The Ministry for the Environment almost doubled the number of people it employed. Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency employs more than 100 people in human resources.

The Government argues this makes up for a shortage of public servants under the previous National Government, which instead of relying on headcount contracted out services. National says it is a sign of fiscal and public service ill-discipline.

“I think it's absolutely out of control and the bureaucracy has ballooned massively under this government,” Simeon Brown, National’s public service spokesperson, said.

Adobe Stock/Stuff There has been a big growth in public servants since 2017.

“I think what New Zealanders are seeing is more people working in public service departments, but they're not seeing the actual benefit in terms of better outcomes in terms of the services that they need whether it's health, education, law and order that's going backwards.”

During the 2017-2021 period, the overall contractor bill for government departments barely increased from $896 million to $902m a year. However, that bill dropped by $22m between 2019-20 and 2020-21.

However, the consultancy bill for Crown agencies, organisations such as Waka Kotahi, ACC and Fire and Emergency New Zealand, has shot up since 2017, from $308m to $402m to 2020-21. However, this bill also dropped significantly, by $80m between 2019-20 and 2020-21 – the last year of numbers.

Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins said the biggest increases had been in areas with frontline staff and the Government had been rebuilding the sector’s capability. He also pointed out the figures would probably stabilise as a surge of Covid-related employees dropped out of the system.

“I think if you look at New Zealand's public service as a proportion of overall gross domestic product, actually, we're still got a very lean, mean, efficient public service,” he said.

“The UK and Australia would spend more money on their public services than we do.”

He pointed to education, where staff numbers grew from 2998 to 4296 – a 43% increase – as an example of good investment. The ministry now managed more property and was building schools and provides more support staff.

Meanwhile, a survey of departmental annual reviews shows communications staff – a bugbear of the opposition and many voters – have also increased significantly across the public service, by 158 to 497 – a 47% increase.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister Chris Hipkins says the public service is “very lean, mean and efficient”.

Across Crown agencies, the number has grown by 43% to 309. Combined, there are more than 800 communications staff in both Government departments and Crown agencies – an increase of over 250, or 45%, since 2017.

Hipkins defended the boosts saying that, contrary to belief in some quarters, the numbers of communications staff dealing with media was relatively unchanged. The ways of communicating with the public had changed, he said.

“People always obsess about comms staff and they think the comms staff are people who are spin doctors trying to work with the media. Actually, in reality the number of people doing that work has stayed roughly the same – any increase in comms have been around direct citizen engagement.”

Not all departments have increased their headcount – Inland Revenue shrunk from 5519 to 4210 workers (which Hipkins points to as smart use of an IT overhaul) – but there has been considerable growth across the breadth of the system.

Across the sector, annual reports show there are about 33% more managers and more than 40% more clerical and administrative personnel.

After decades of devolution, the intellectual currents have shifted: some services are being moved back to being managed in Wellington, reshaped, reformed and enlarged. Labour is trying to undertake a lot of reforms. And the machinery of Government needs people that can help make it so.

“I think the challenge is when you're rebuilding core capability, you don't see instant results from that. So it is a longer term process,” Hipkins said.

“So what should we be seeing in the next few years? Well, we should be seeing more in-housing of stuff rather than the use of consultants and contractors.”

The crux of National’s critique of the Government is that it would do less and, where it did the same amount, it would be able to do so with fewer people and an overall lower level of spending.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government’s core public service headcount has shot up by more than 28% since Labour took office.

Brown said increased costs and increasing staffing didn’t match the actual service delivery.

“If we look at literacy rates, you look at crime, we look at the potholes on our roads, you actually look at the outcomes that people care about ... all they [the public] see is the number of people working in departments increasing but what they get, at the end of the day, going backwards getting worse.”

In Brown’s other shadow portfolio, transport, he points to the massive increase in headcount for human resource professionals at Waka Kotahi. According to an answer by Transport Minister Michael Wood to written parliamentary questions to Brown, there are now 118 people employed in human resources in the agency, up from just over 50 in 2018.

That figure included a range of people not usually included in traditional HR functions, the agency said, such as health & safety (13), the Emerging Professionals Programme (25) and Covid response team (2).

With these teams removed, the full time equivalent staff number was 85, it said.

Waka Kotahi also said the growth had been to support the extra work the Government’s projects such as the NZ Upgrade Programme, Road to Zero campaign and climate change requirements.

There are also 90 full-time communications staff in the agency, up from 32 in 2017-2018, according to figures provided at a select committee hearing.

That compared to 19 communications and media staff working in the Ministry of Health at the height of Covid-19 pandemic.