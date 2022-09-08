MP Anna Lorck's social media post on husband's council bid 'not inappropriate'

Tukituki MP Anna Lorck is married to Hastings District councillor Damon Harvey, who is seeking re-election. (File photo)

Posts from Labour MP’s political Facebook page supporting her partner’s run for council have been deemed “not inappropriate” by the party.

Earlier this week, Tukituki MP Anna Lorck​ shared an article in backing husband Damon Harvey​, who is running for a seat on Hastings District Council.

The post did not reference her relationship with Harvey, reading: “Fantastic interview on why Hastings councillor Damon Harvey should be re-elected again – a true Hastings supporter through and through! Love his work, passion and vision for our great region!”

Following pushback from constituents, it was later edited to say “...why Hastings councillor Damon Harvey is standing to be re-elected again”, with a line added saying, “yes, for clarity he’s also a great husband and dad too”.

Lorck said the couple had a public profile and it was “no secret he’s my husband”.

“We regularly share on social media parts of our work, our community and every day life, including on my public page.”

Lorck updated the post “for completeness”, after several constituents pointed out that the initial post did not state her relationship with Harvey.

Harvey echoed her comments, saying his wife and family were his “biggest supporters”.

“We have both supported and shared our lives across our social media platforms in the past to give people a broader view of who we are and what we stand for.”

New Zealand Labour Party general secretary Rob Salmond​ said no concerns about the post had been raised with him and he didn’t think the post was inappropriate.

“Politicians are not impartial about who to vote for,” he said, adding Labour ran its own candidates.

“Our MPs are really connected in their communities and work really closely with local government. Of course they’ll have preferences of who they think the public should support in local government.”

He saw no issue with the fact the post was in support of Harvey and said she had “done the right thing” by “noting explicitly” so that their relationship was transparent.

Parliamentary Service had not received any complaints about the social media post, its chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero said.

The service did not determine social media rules for MPs and had no mandate relating to local election matters, he said.

Gonzalez-Montero said the service was responsible for ensuring that funding allocated to Members of Parliament is spent in line with relevant legislative requirements, so would only investigate matters where there is an associated cost.

“We understand there was no parliamentary funding used to create this post, so Parliamentary Service has no role in investigating or taking further action regarding it.”

Hastings District Council electoral officer Warwick Lampp​ also said the matter had not been raised with him and no further action being taken by him.