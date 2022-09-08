Government to add $40,000 fine to political donations law, closing NZ First Foundation 'loophole'

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has detailed a planned change to electoral law that will close a political donations “loophole”.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan says a “loophole” in political donations law exposed by the New Zealand First Foundation case will be closed by a law change.

Allan on Thursday announced the Government’s latest planned amendments to the Electoral Act, including changing the definition of a “party donation” and adding a new offence with a maximum $40,000 fine.

“Without this change, an opportunity could exist for political parties to structure their financial affairs in a way that allows them to legally avoid having to disclose their political donations,” Allan said, in a statement.

“It’s important to fix this before the 2023 general election. Donations are a legitimate form of political participation, but it’s also important that there is transparency and for the public to know who is making significant donations to political parties.”

The Government last month promised to close the “loophole” which emerged after a High Court found two men not guilty of obtaining by deception.

The men, who have name suppression, were connected to a trust, the NZ First Foundation, that gathered donations to support NZ First that were not publicly recorded as party donations by the party.

Justice Pheroze Jagose ruled the donations collected were not party donations as defined under the Electoral Act, because the men were not involved in the party’s governance or management.

“These amendments provide a narrow and targeted solution to the loophole identified in the recent High Court ruling,” Allan said.

The amendments would redefine a “party donation” as “when a person donates to a political party or any other person with the intention that the donation is for the benefit of the party”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman wants the Government to go further with electoral law reform.

The law already requires a person who receives a donation for a candidate or party to give that donation over within 10 days – however there has been no offence under the law for if this timeframe is not met.

A new offence for this will be created, punishable by a maximum fine of $40,000.

The changes will be introduced to the House under an existing electoral law reform bill the Government has been progressing. Other electoral law reforms include require the public disclosure of donors providing more than $5000 to political parties, raising the existing $15,000 threshold.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said the Government would seek cross-party support for closing the donations law loophole.

Green Party justice spokesperson Golriz Ghahraman said closing the loophole was good, but the “problem isn’t solved”.

“Action to improve transparency in our political donations regime is just too important to kick the can down the road,” she said.

“The law still protects donations from disclosure if they are given to the Electoral Commission first. When this happens, the commission is able to hand over the donations - regardless of the amount - anonymously to political parties.”

Ghahraman said her own bill to amend electoral law would fix this “loophole” also.

National Party justice spokesperson Paul Goldsmith said his party would support the amendment, but not the Government's overall electoral reform bill.

"The court result seemed to open that door ... if it is the case [that it's a loophole] then that's not the intention of Parliament so it's right to correct that.

"We support doing this, but we're not supportive of the wider bill that they're pushing through in advance of the broader electoral law review that they've got underway."

ACT Party leader David Seymour said his party would vote for the amendment to indicate its support for closing the loophole, but would vote against the overall bill.

"We don't support Labour trying to hide a sensible technical change to close a loophole, amongst their one-sided and rushed legislative attack on ACT and National.”

He said the Government should have passed a separate law closing the loophole, under urgency, the week of the High Court ruling.