Fresh bullying allegations against Labour MP Anna Lorck. MP says she's working with a leadership coach

Labour MP Anna Lorck is undergoing leadership training and is doing her “best to be a better manager of staff” after a second former staffer has accused the backbencher of bullying.

The MP’s former executive assistant, who Stuff has agreed not to name in order to protect his career prospects, is one of three to work for Lorck since she entered Parliament in late 2020.

Stuff last month reported a senior staffer laid an official complaint about Lorck to Parliamentary Service, where she said Lorck forced her to move furniture around the office for an hour and sober drive her home outside work hours.

The issue has come into the open after now-expelled Labour MP Gaurav Sharma was denied new staff due to his behaviour towards them. He subsequently waged a public war against Labour and was expelled from the party.

The second Lorck staffer, who was offered support by Parliamentary Service, described persistent bullying which included a “public scolding” that prompted another Labour MP to check he was OK.

The staffer said he was regularly denigrated during his six months working for the Tukituki MP and told he was not up to the job. He said the treatment felt “emotionally abusive”.

He quit last September, and said his already fragile mental health took a massive dive as a result.

“I was always the problem and that was how it was framed,” he said.

NZ PARLIAMENT Labour MP Anna Lorck invoked a centenarian granddad while defending a food supplements bill in the House.

Lorck, addressing the allegations for the first time, said she was devastated to hear how the staffer had felt when he left his job. She said she went out of her way to support him and wished he had raised a complaint at the time.

“During his time working at Parliament the Parliamentary Service, Labour whips and I were all involved in extensive support to help him in his job, alongside his union,” she said in a statement.

“I was devastated to hear how he felt after he finished working for us and I hope he’s doing better now.”

She said she was doing her best to be a better manager of staff. “I’ve taken these and other concerns raised on board and I’m currently working with an experienced leadership coach on this.

“Both Labour and I take our obligations to staff very seriously and I will keep doing all I can to improve in this area.”

Supplied Anna Lorck, left, receiving over a dozen bouquets as part of the Petals for Parliament protest.

The staffer said Parliamentary Service offered him counselling and professional development after his performance and confidence declined, before he quit on the spot last September.

A month later, Parliamentary Service put a senior staffer with more than a decade’s experience into the role. She had worked for Lorck for nearly a year before she quit in August, but says she has not heard from Parliamentary Service despite raising a formal bullying complaint against Lorck more than a month ago.

The senior staffer said Lorck’s behaviour could not be explained away by the high-pressure environment because many MPs treated their staff well, but some MPs needed more support to do their job.

“There is nothing that can prepare you for being in that role. Their anxieties and stress get taken out on their staff,” she said.

It comes more than three years after a major report into workplace culture at Parliament found endemic bullying and harassment where MPs are “treated like gods” and have a “master and servant” relationship with their staff.

Parliamentary Service had to implement dozens of recommendations as a result of the Debbie Francis-led review, but both staffers fear Parliament's complaints procedures are not robust enough to protect its workforce.

Staffers often have strong party and personal loyalties that make them reluctant to complain, but bullying by MPs had a significant impact on people’s mental health. Many of the staffers are aged in their early 20s.

Parliamentary Services chief executive Rafael Gonzalez-Montero could not comment on the details of employment matters, but said the service takes its responsibilities as an employer seriously and works hard to ensure issues are dealt with fairly and based on the principles of natural justice.