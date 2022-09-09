Queen Elizabeth II dies: What happens next in New Zealand?

New Zealand has entered official mourning after the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles III is now New Zealand’s sovereign and ultimate head of state.

Flags across the country will be flown at half-mast until New Zealand holds its official memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, which is not expected to take place for at least 10 days.

Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro said New Zealand would enter 14 days of mourning.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said preparations were under way in Wellington, for a state memorial service – which would be held after the Queen’s funeral in the UK.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern holds a press conference to address the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

READ MORE:

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: What did Queen Elizabeth II mean to you?

* Live: Queen Elizabeth II dies; Charles ascends the throne

* Queen Elizabeth II dies: Who is King Charles?



Kiro and Ardern will leave Wellington on Thursday to attend the funeral service in the UK as representatives of New Zealand.

The funeral will be held 10 days after the Queen’s death, on September 18 at London’s Westminster Abbey. Foreign dignitaries will be invited to attend the service, before the Queen is moved to St George’s Chapel for a committal service at Windsor Castle, near London. She will be buried there, inside the King George VI's Memorial Chapel.

This weekend, the Queen’s body will be moved from Balmoral, Scotland, to London, England. She will first be taken to Buckingham Palace, where Government ministers and those close to the royal family will be able to pay their respects, before she lies in state at the palace's Westminister Hall.

Victoria Jones/AP King Charles III is New Zealand’s new head of state.

Until the memorial service, the Ministry of Culture and Heritage has instructed the New Zealand flag be flown at half-mast – except for on Proclamation Day. When Charles is announced officially as the new sovereign, all flags must be flown at full-mast, the ministry said.

Although Proclamation Day is yet to occur, King Charles III immediately assumed the role as New Zealand’s head of state and sovereign, upon the death of his mother. Kiro said the official proclamation was mostly ceremonial, and Charles III was officially New Zealand’s soverign.

Condolence books have been placed at Parliament and would also be laid out at the National Library in Wellington. Ardern said similar arrangements would be made across the country, with further details to follow.

WPA Pool/Getty Images A member of royal household staff posts a notice on the gates of the Buckingham Palace announcing the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

When Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II’s husband, died last year, condolence books were placed at libraries, churches and Government sites across the nation.

Chief of Defence Force Air Marshal Kevin Short said the NZDF was ready to support commemorative events over the next 11 days, and ceremonies to mark the accession of King Charles III.

There would be gun salutes, when appropriate.

Kiro said the first gun salute will start at 6pm on Friday, at Wellington’s waterfront.

Short will join Kiro for a 96-gun salute outside Te Papa, which will last approximately 16 minutes. The public was welcome to join officials at the Death Gun Salute, Kiro said.

Short said, as well as being head of state, the Queen was responsible for issuing gallantry awards and held five roles with the NZDF.

She was made Captain-General of the Royal Regiment of New Zealand Artillery and Royal New Zealand Armoured Corps in 1953, as well as Colonel-in-Chief of the Corps of Royal New Zealand Engineers. In 1954, she was made Air-Commodore-in-Chief of the Territorial Air Force. And in 1964, she was made Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal New Zealand Infantry Regiment.

NZDF A kiore patrols the flanks as a NZDF taua takes part in the Queen's platinum jubilee military parade

News of the Queen’s death transmitted across the globe overnight

Cabinet Secretary Michael Webster was amongst the first people in New Zealand to know of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Ardern said Webster sent an urgent message to her at Premier House, in the very early hours of Friday morning, informing her of the Queen’s passing. A police officer based at Premier House in Thorndon then had to wake the prime minister, shining a light into her room at 4.50am, to deliver the news.

“Just the night prior, I had been reading some of the news of her state of health – as many people had been observing. So, when that torchlight came into my room, I knew immediately what it meant,” Ardern said, at a press conference later on Friday morning.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Secretary of the Cabinet Michael Webster (right) was one of the first in New Zealand to learn of the Queen’s death.

The British Foreign Office's Global Response Centre was responsible for notifying the 15 countries where the Queen is head of state, of her passing. From there, New Zealand’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, including the High Commission in London, and Wellington’s Government House, Ministry of Culture and Heritage, and Cabinet Office, swung into action.

Early on Friday morning, the Ministry of Culture instructed all Government buildings to fly flags at half-mast.

The state broadcasters, TVNZ and RNZ both started special programming focused on the Queen. Other programmes on TVNZ 1 were cancelled, to make way for rolling news coverage throughout the day.

Non-state media companies, such as TV3, Stuff, and NZME, also led on coverage of Queen throughout Friday morning.

Broadcasters on TVNZ were dressed in all black, as was the case on other networks across the globe, including the UK’s state broadcaster, the BBC.