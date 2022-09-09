Queen Elizabeth II dies: Former prime ministers reflect on monarch's reign

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro sign the Queen's condolence book in the Beehive foyer. The Governor General’s husband, His Excellency Richard Davies, also signed.

Former prime ministers have paid tribute to Queen Elizabeth II and reflected on a life dedicated to public service during a period of extreme social change and amid intense personal tragedy.

Helen Clark, who served as Prime Minister between 1999 and 2008 and met with the monarch several times, said her death was a cause for reflection for many people – even those who do not follow the royal family.

“It is the passing of a generation,” she said. “These are the last members of a generation that grew up in the shadow of World War I, who clearly remember the devastation of World War II.”

As a girl, the Queen stayed in London with her family during The Blitz, and seen its impacts first-hand.

She embodied a selflessness not always seen in leaders around the world, Clark said. Fifteen New Zealand prime ministers served while she was Queen.

SUPPLIED/Stuff Helen Clark, right, before she became prime minister, with the Queen in February 1990. (File photo)

“She has seen it all, she knows them all. She has thoughts on the characters and personalities of generations of New Zealand’s prime ministers.”

Clark had seen the deep dedication and interest the Queen showed in issues affecting the Commonwealth and said she had “enormous experience” as a world leader.

“I think we should reflect on the impact of the model of public service which she represented ... until the day she died.”

It wasn’t the right time yet to consider what this meant for New Zealand, Clark said.

“It is too early to say. The reality is there isn’t a great appetite for constitutional change in New Zealand.”

Sir John Key said the Queen had a genuine interest and “unwavering dedication” to the welfare of the Commonwealth.

Meeting the Queen, Prince Philip and other members of the royal family during a 2013 trip to their Balmoral residence was an “unforgettable experience”.

Former All Blacks captain Richie McCaw, the Duke of Edinburgh, John Key and Queen Elizabeth in London in 2008. (File photo)

“I am grateful for the Queen’s counsel to me when I was prime minister, and for her service to New Zealand and to the Commonwealth,” he said in a statement.

“King Charles’ loss is enormous, but he has had throughout his life the benefit of the example and guidance of a monarch who was without equal.”

Jim Bolger, long-time advocate of republicanism, said the Queen had a great sense of commitment and loyalty to her cause. He served as prime minister from 1990 to 1997

“I am a well known republican but the Queen carried out her responsibilities with great dignity, great skill, great commitment, so the passing of someone like Queen Elizabeth is a time of great sadness for an awful lot of people,” he said.

“The next generation could take from her majesty’s life and work, that sense of commitment and loyalty to her cause. She never put a foot wrong.”

Bolger, who had a private audience with Queen Elizabeth two months after Princess Diana’s death in 1997, said she had reigned during a period of significant social change and also personal turmoil.

“You have the tragedy of Princess Diana’s death, and the lead up to that – the marriage failure of Charles and Diana, and all the drama and scandal around that period was dramatic for any family.”

It was too soon to reflect on what her death meant for New Zealand’s relationship with the monarchy, but he said it would have an impact.

“There was enormous loyalty to the Queen. Charles becomes king and he is an entirely different personality and person. We should expect that there will be a change in the relationship between the royal family and New Zealand.”