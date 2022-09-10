Greens Party re-elects James Shaw as co-leader

Climate Change Minister James Shaw has immediately promised to push for more radical policies to reduce climate pollution after winning enough votes to keep the Greens co-leadership after he was ousted from the role in July.

Shaw had failed to get more than 25% of delegate votes at the party’s annual meeting in July, and as a result Green Party members were able to put their names forward for the role.

However, none did so and on Saturday Shaw won 97% of votes, the party said in a statement.

“It is an honour and a privilege to be re-elected as co-leader of the Green Party with the overwhelming support of our members,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Home buyers will get more climate information on LIM reports and councils will have to stress-test city plans against a hotter future.

Co-leader Marama Davidson kept her job in the July vote, unopposed.

Shaw said the party had delivered many changes members had been campaigning on but said there was more to do to rapidly cut climate pollution from transport, energy and agriculture.

“Our historic programme of work on climate change, which is now backed by billions of dollars of investment, is something that our members and I are very proud of,” he said.

“Together, Marama, the Caucus and I have a proven track record of bold and lasting change. Our combined leadership skills, particularly on climate change, inequality, and protecting nature, are unmatched by any other political party.”

He vowed the leadership duo would shape the decisions of the next government.

Davidson said she and her co-leader had been pushing Labour to take more radical climate action over the past five years.

“Much like me, he gets frustrated at the slow pace of change and wants to see the Government move much faster than it is.”