Decisions on Covid-19 traffic light settings and a public holiday for the Queen due today

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will on Monday announce any changes to mask-wearing rules and the traffic light framework, as well as whether Aotearoa New Zealand will have a public holiday following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Australia has been given a public holiday to honour the life of Queen Elizabeth II – coinciding with a national memorial service.

A Government spokesperson confirmed on Sunday that New Zealand’s Cabinet would consider options for a memorial service and public holiday at its meeting on Monday.

Also up for discussion is the traffic light setting for controlling the spread of Covid-19, as the country moves to a potentially less dangerous phase of the pandemic.

The main legal instrument which allowed the Government to make Covid orders will expire on Wednesday.

But Professor James Hopkins, who specialises in disaster law at the University of Canterbury, said tweaks to the traffic light system would be difficult because they would create public confusion and put a dent in compliance.

The Government still had a lot of options under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, which expired in May, he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce the changes at 4pm on Monday.

“Once you have got rid of things, it can be politically difficulty – or confusing – if you create them again,” Hopkins said. “All the evidence is around having something active in place that people are aware of, rather than trying to create something new.”

The Cabinet meeting coincides with the two-weekly review of the traffic light settings.

If New Zealand were to drop to the green setting, it would be the biggest loosening of restrictions in more than a year.

There were 981 new Covid infections on Sunday – the first time cases dipped below 1000 in since February. Six people were reported as dying with the virus.

Hospitalisations are also going down: On Friday, 243 people were in hospital with the virus. The figure is not recorded over the weekend.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff PM Jacinda Ardern will announce any changes to the traffic light framework on Monday.

Hopkins said the real issue with scrapping the framework was less to do with the legislation which underpins the rules and more to do with the levels of public compliance.

“The messaging got confused a while ago, coming back from that is difficult,” he said.

“If you go down the street today and you go to the shop, a lot of people are not wearing masks,” he said. “Technically they are supposed to, [but] the messaging got confused a long time ago. People are a bit unsure of what they’re doing [and] you don’t get that internal enforcement.”

The Government could do more to prepare for disasters and ensure it consulted with the right people, Hopkins said.

“I get very frustrated, a lot of this stuff was predicted, we know what the impacts are going to be and we didn’t prepare for it,” Hopkins said.

That would include looking at “what legislation we have in place, what it is appropriate for government to do and not, who it should be consulting with and not”.

“All that stuff takes a lot of sitting down to figure out, but we have never done it,” he said.

At least one ministry – the Ministry for Disabled People – asked for sector feedback on a proposal to scrap masks everywhere but high-risk health settings earlier this month.