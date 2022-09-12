State housing returns to Wairarapa after more than two decades

Housing Minister Megan Woods marks the return of state housing to Wairarapa and Tararua with a visit to a Kāinga Ora project in Masterton

Forty new homes on a quiet cul-de-sac in east Masterton mark the return of state housing to Wairarapa.

The new development on Iorns​ St North is significant not just because it’s a step forward in easing the region’s housing crisis, but also because the properties are the first the Government’s owned in the area in 22 years.

The Masterton project includes 40 units, with 18 under construction owned by Kāinga Ora and 22 finished homes owned by community housing provider Emerge.

With more units planned in Greytown and in the Tararua town of Woodville, the total number of new houses was over 60.

Wairarapa has a wait list of 250 people wanting community housing.

Until this point the vast majority of the region’s 550-odd community housing were owned and run by community trust Trust House Ltd, which was constrained in how much it could invest in new housing.

The National-led government sold Wairarapa and Tararua’s 541 state housing units in 1999 to Trust House.

Piers Fuller/Stuff Minister Megan Woods and MP Kieran McAnulty make new housing announcements on Monday signalling the return of public housing in the region after almost two decades.

Housing Minister Megan Woods​ and Wairarapa MP Kieran McAnulty​ were at the Iorns St development on Monday to announce the return of state housing to the region.

The opening was particularly significant for McAnulty who had campaigned on bringing Kāinga Ora back to Wairarapa as his “number one priority” and he worked with local councils to identify sites in Wairarapa and Tararua.

“When I found out they were coming I got a little choked up, because this means so much to the region, to everybody here, and to me personally.”

“Just imagine being someone living in emergency housing getting a call-up to come and move into one of these.”

“It was always my view that once they [Kāinga Ora] got here, the momentum would crack on as they have done in regions were they already were.”

Nine Kāinga Ora units were also to be constructed in Woodville and land has been purchased in Greytown.

“We were actively identifying sites, looking at developers, anybody, old George down the road who might have some surplus land down the back of his place,” McAnulty said.

Building companies Jennian Homes and Westwood Properties were contracted to build many of the units in the new development in Masterton.

Megan Woods said the launch “signalled the end of the Government being MIA [missing in action] in this region on housing for 20 years”.

“It’s massive for this area and the people that call it home.”

She said Monday’s announcement also had national significance.

“With re-establishing that presence here in Wairarapa and Tararua we have now reinserted Kāinga Ora presence in every region in New Zealand.”

With many of the units in Iorns St North finished Woods said she could envisage in a year’s time families and individuals living in the properties with kids scooting around the quiet cul-de-sac.