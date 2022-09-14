Government to change firearms law as police struggle with gun licence renewals

ACT Party MP Nicole McKee questioned Police Minister Chris Hipkins about delays to renew firearm licences in the House in July. Hipkins in September committed to changing the law to remedy the issue.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will again change firearms law as police struggle to keep pace with gun licence renewal applications.

More than 3000 firearms owners have been waiting more than six months for their licences to be renewed, according to data obtained by the ACT Party. Some licence holders were waiting longer – more than 800 renewal applications hadn’t been processed after 12 months.

ACT MP Nicole McKee said delays in the processing of licence application had become “quite serious”, with firearms owners facing breaking the law if their licences lapse.

"There are people travelling around with firearms in the back of the vehicles all over the country, trying to give them to someone else ... those people holding firearms for others are starting to come up for renewal themselves.”

READ MORE:

* Frustration builds as police swamped with 10,000 firearm applications

* Police bosses accused of neglecting firearms control for years, as Government plans new arms authority

* No shortage of semi-automatic guns as New Zealand rearms after March 15



After questions from McKee, Hipkins wrote to the ACT MP and confirmed he would change the law to fix the issue. But how he intended to do so remained unclear.

“The member and I agree that the current settings, with processing times as they are, may be putting lawful firearms owners in a position where they are holding firearms unlawfully. I am looking at what can be done to fix that,” he said, in a written statement.

“I have taken advice and am considering what changes could or should be made to the Arms Act and plan to take options to Cabinet this month.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Act Party justice spokesperson Nicole McKee says firearm owners face breaking the law as licence renewal applications face excessive delays.

Since the Christchurch mosque attack, the Government has been reforming gun control, banning semi-automatic rifles in 2019 and creating a raft of new regulations to tighten gun control in December 2021.

In July, Hipkins said he had been discussing his concern over the licensing delays with police, though he was confident the wait list could be managed.

“Police are under a lot of pressure when it comes to firearms licence renewals and new applications as well, and that is a result of the decisions that this Parliament has made to make it more difficult for people to get firearms licences and to have their licences renewed,” he said, in the House.

Exacerbating the issue – and acknowledged by Hipkins – was a “bell curve” in licences expiring which occurs every decade, after a 10-year expiry term was put on the country's firearm licences in the response to the 1990 Aramoana massacre.

McKee said this curve was expected to peak in about 2026, with some 40,000 licences possibly needing renewal.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Police Minister Chris Hipkins says the Government will change the law to fix delays in renewing firearms licensing.

She said the Government could have remedied the issue during prior law changes, or when the Government extended licences during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"The situation became worse, not better after those extensions ... It should have been addressed back in 2021, when the numbers were really starting to escalate. But the Government buried their head in the sand and said there was no problem.

"In actual fact, it was a huge problem, and it was getting worse. Now we've got minister Hipkins who at least acknowledges that there's an issue ... and he's trying to come up with a solution. And for that, I have to applaud him.”

She said possibly the only way to remedy the bell curve was to automatically extend the firearms licences of people deemed not to be a risk, by a couple of years.

McKee said the Government should also improve the capacity to process licences. She said police vetters, who visit firearm owners to conduct interviews and approve applications, now only made appointments during working hours – limiting the ability for applicants to meet them.

“If they instigated it so that they were outside of office hours, they'd probably get through a heck of a lot more work.”

Police arms control director of operations Superintendent Richard Wilson said, as of this week, there were 4414 licence renewal applications being processed.

The reasons for the delay in processing licence applications included the “rapidly transforming” firearms regulatory system, as well as “demand driven by the historical 10-year licencing regime and Covid impacting on our vetters’ ability to do face-to-face interviews with applicants”.

More than 350 new full-time and fixed-term staff had been employed so far this year to catch up on applications and reduce delays, and a team of more than 65 staff had been assembled to focus on applications which were more than four months old.