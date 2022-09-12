One-off public holiday on September 26 to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II

There will be a one-off public holiday on September 26 to mark the death of the Queen, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced.

It will coincide with a state memorial service at the Wellington Cathedral of St Paul, a cathedral which the late Queen laid the foundation stone for in 1954.

"We need to, of course, acknowledge that this is, currently here, a one-in-70 year event. The Queen was our sovereign, our head of state, [she] made an enormous contribution to New Zealand through her public service, and this marks a significant end to a chapter,” Ardern said on Monday.

"This gives also New Zealanders a chance to attend, should they choose, the memorial services across the country on that same day.”

Ardern also confirmed she will travel to London on Wednesday with Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro to represent New Zealand at the Queen’s funeral. New Zealand is one of 14 countries for whom King Charles is still the head of state.

"This will offer an opportunity both to pay respects on behalf of New Zealand to our serving sovereign of 70 years, it will also be a chance to connect with those in the wider [royal] family as part of the events across the course of the week.”

Christel Yardley/ Stuff St Peter's Cathedral in Hamilton held a service on Sunday to remember Queen Elizabeth II.

The confirmation of the holiday comes after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Sunday announced a holiday for Australians on September 22.

The UK will also have holiday on September 19, the day of the Queen’s funeral.

There would be no trading restrictions on the September 26 holiday in New Zealand, as occurs over the Easter break.

Ahead of the announcement there had been some businesses unhappy with the prospect of a public holiday. The ACT Party also came out against the idea. Both the National Party and Greens support the national public holiday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has decided New Zealand will have a one-off public holiday on September 26 to mark Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Ardern said the Government took into account the “positives and the negative experiences” that might result from an additional public holiday – citing Treasury analysis that a public holiday can bring between $27 million in economic benefit, to $136m in costs.

"Ultimately though, this is historic. We're not going to see in many people's lifetime a change in our head of state. This is one day, a one-off and a chance for a New Zealanders too just to take pause and acknowledge that contribution.”

Legislation will be passed next week to bring the new holiday into force. Parliament will rise for the rest of the week after tributes to the Queen on Tuesday.

The public holidays to mark the Queen’s death will fall on South Canterbury Anniversary day, already a public holiday for the region.

Ardern said, under law, only one public holiday can occur at a time.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation, and Employment would be advising leaders in South Canterbury “because they do have the ability, should they choose, to move or celebrate their day on another day”.