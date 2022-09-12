Covid-19 traffic light system, masks scrapped from midnight Monday

The Covid-19 traffic light system will end at 11.59pm on Monday, spelling the end of more than two years of Covid rules.

All mask requirements have been dropped except for healthcare and aged care facilities – and vaccine mandates will be dropped in two weeks. Incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated and household contacts will no longer need to isolate, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Monday.

“Today marks a milestone in our response. Finally, rather than feeling that Covid dictates what happens to us, our lives and our futures, we take back control,” she said.

She made the announcement during her regular post-Cabinet update. Ministers got advice on mask use and reviewed the country’s position on the framework, before deciding to get rid of restrictions.

READ MORE:

* 'Move on': Opposition parties critical of Government's 'red' Covid-19 traffic light call

* Covid-19: Calls for traffic light system to be scrapped ahead of Cabinet review

* Retail NZ fears aggression over mask rules will continue



Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the end of the traffic light framework on Monday.

The decision was based on the most-recent health advice, with cases and hospitalisations dropping and at the lowest point since February. High vaccination levels and better access to anti-viral medicines also meant “New Zealand is in a position to move forward”, she said.

The change would give the public and businesses more certainty as summer approached, and help drive greater economic activity.

Incoming travellers will no longer have to be vaccinated and all vaccine mandates will end on September 26 – but it would be up to workplaces, special events and places like marae to decide on their own vaccination policies, she said.

Only those with the virus will have to isolate for seven days.

“In short, we now move on to a simple two requirements system of masks in healthcare settings and seven days of isolation for positive cases only,” she said.

“You will no longer be required by Government to wear a mask anywhere, except in healthcare settings like hospitals, GPs and aged residential care facilities.”

Covid-19 Response Minister Ayesha Verrall said a further 40,000 anti-viral medicine courses would arrive in the next few days. Anyone over the age of 65, and Māori and Pacific people over the age of 50, or anyone who met Pharmac requirements, could access the treatment in the early stages of contracting the virus, she said.

The Epidemic Preparedness (Covid-19) Notice 2020, the main legal instrument which allowed the Government to make Covid orders, will expire on Wednesday. It gave the Government special powers for its Covid-19 response, including the traffic light system.

However, another key piece of legislation which allows the Government to respond to the virus, the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act, does not expire until next May.