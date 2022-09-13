'I lost my job': Shaw on being back leading the Greens and tackling farm emissions

“I lost my job.”

A humbled James Shaw is back as Green Party co-leader, under no illusion about what lies ahead for the party and for his own role within it.

“I lost my job... People kind of argue the numbers and the causal... but that doesn't change the result.”

Shaw initially lost the co-leadership after the party’s annual general meeting in late July, not winning the required 75% of the vote under the party’s rules if standing unopposed. That set off a weeks-long campaign to regain the leadership.

READ MORE:

* Greens Party re-elects James Shaw as co-leader

* Climate Change Minister says fourfold increase in Wellington slips 'what climate change looks like'

* Shaw denies Groundswell NZ's claims that He Waka Eke Noa is going to be scrapped



In particular, a significant minority of party members were frustrated by what they saw as a lack of climate ambition.

Since the defeat – which Shaw says helpfully shone a spotlight on what he had been saying already – he has made it his business to be more deliberately vocal about what he sees as the Government's climate shortcomings and slowness.

“People actually saw me saying it, and I have to say, that has been the number one thing that people have been talking about over the course of the last six weeks.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw is back, after being ousted by not gaining the required 75% for a leadership vote. Last weekend saw him reinstated as co-leader following another vote.

Now that the contest is over, in which Shaw won 138 of 142 delegate votes – a contest he likened to a “mini-election campaign” up and down the country, eating scones in far-flung places with party members – he is back focused on being both leader and climate change minister.

He said that Covid-19 restrictions – which the Greens took a more cautious approach to than other parties – meant that he had not connected with members for a long period.

“Like anything, that has consequences – and for me as a Wellington-based MP, I mean, I had virtually not left the city in two years.”

Now the leadership is firmly preparing the party for the run into an election that is probably only 14 months away.

In particular, Shaw has his sights set on getting a deal for some sort of price for agricultural emissions. This will be music to the ears of Green supporters, and making it happen will mark success for the leader.

“That has eluded governments for the better part of three decades now,” he said.

“We passed legislation in the last term saying that in 2025 there would be agricultural emissions pricing in this country.

“We will be the first country in the world to have agricultural emissions pricing, but the detail of it is, of course, incredibly contentious.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leader James Shaw has his sights set on getting a deal to get some sort of price for agricultural emissions.

The Government has been working with the farming sector on He Waka Eke Noa, which is trying to design a way to measure carbon emissions at the farm gate. Under legislation, if the Government thinks insufficient progress has been made by 2023, the whole sector can be folded into the emissions trading scheme.

“If New Zealand can't do it, well, then nobody can. So I do feel a great sense of responsibility, not just because of New Zealand’s emissions profile, but actually because I think we’re at the vanguard of something that many, many other countries are going to be grappling with,” he said.

Heading into the next three months, Shaw said that he and co-leader Marama Davidson would be concentrating on what the Greens call the “triple crisis” facing the country: climate change, biodiversity and inequality.

“In many ways, whilst there have been some glimmers of hope in those domains, there have also been, you know, a lot of things going in the wrong direction,” Shaw said.

“We need to double down. We need to get more Green MPs into Parliament, which means we need to get more Green ministers into the next Government, and that way we can have maximum influence over the work programme of that Government and actually make some headway on those three things.”