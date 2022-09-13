Republicanism not on Jacinda Ardern's agenda - even if it's inevitable

Jacinda Ardern believes it’s “likely” New Zealand will become a republic, but she says she won’t be the prime minister to lead the country away from the Crown.

Most of New Zealand’s politicians have voiced little or no desire for constitutional change this week, after proclaiming King Charles III to be our new head of state on Sunday.

The end of Queen Elizabeth II’s reign had been suggested as a timely moment for New Zealand to, for the first time, appoint its own head of state.

But Ardern and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon both dismissed the suggestion this week, saying they were comfortable with the status quo.

Ardern had previously said she expected New Zealand would become a republic within her lifetime, but she has not made any significant move to facilitate such a transition during her prime ministership.

She reiterated her stance this week, with the caveat that she did not think this was a pressing issue for the country.

Ardern responded to questions about republicanism – “made respectfully”, she assumed, whilst the country remained in “a period of mourning” – in the days ahead of her departure to Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in London, England.

“New Zealand will head in time, I believe it’s likely to occur within my lifetime, but I don’t see it ... as something on anybody’s agenda anytime soon,” she said.

Similarly, Luxon said he did not see constitutional change as a pressing issue for the Government.

“I think the reality is people are quite satisfied with our constitutional arrangements now, as I am too,” he said.

Both political leaders attended Sunday’s ceremonial proclamation of King Charles III as New Zealand’s new head of state.

And on Monday, Ardern announced a one-off public holiday to mark the Queen’s death. Luxon supported the holiday.

Before Queen Elizabeth II’s death, Te Pāti Māori had been vocal advocates of constitutional change. Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi, last week paid tribute to her and said that “in this time of grief” the focus should be on honouring her life.