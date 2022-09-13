Parliament reacts to monarch's passing before week-long adjournment

New Zealand is celebrating 50 years since the historic Māori Language Petition. Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has shared her thoughts on the health of te reo, before departing to the UK.

Political party leaders debated New Zealand’s complex relationship with the monarchy before Parliament was adjourned for a week out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson paid tribute to the late monarch and said it was right to mark her death. But she called for a shorter adjournment period to add less of a delay to vital legislation, before touching on the impact colonisation and imperialism still had today.

A special debate for Te Wiki o te Reo Māori won’t go ahead because of the adjournment.

“The irony is not lost on me,” she said. “It was a 50-year opportunity for us to herald something that was at risk of being completely wiped out by a colonial plan that was linked to the reign of Queen Elizabeth’s father, King George.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Green Party co-leaders James Shaw and Marama Davidson pay their respects to the late Queen Elizabeth II in the House.

A bill to extend ACC coverage for maternal birth injuries, making the system fairer, is among the delayed legislation, alongside the Electoral (Strengthening Democracy) Amendment Bill which seeks to extend voting rights to people aged 16 and 17.

Davidson also commended the Queen for her life of service and expressed sympathy to King Charles III and the rest of her family.

“To me, she represented dignity and grace and her commitment to service with an almost stubborn ethic to it right up until the day before she died.”

Māori Party co-leader RawirI Waititi said the Treaty of Waitangi binds Māori to the Crown “in perpetuity”, but there was a “fraught history” with the monarchy.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Māori Party co-leader RawirI Waititi told MPs that there was a “fraught history” with the monarchy.

“The British Empire, and the power of its monarchy, was built of stolen whenua, stolen resources, and stolen taonga.”

He recalled how Queen Elizabeth II, in a 1963 visit, pledged to uphold the Treaty of Waitangi and admitted it "has been imperfectly observed”.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the Queen, who had phoned Ardern twice during the lockdown, always thought of New Zealanders.

“She stood alongside us in some of our darkest days, including the March 15 mosque attack, and the Christchurch earthquake,” she said.

“What mattered to her was that all New Zealanders reach their potential.”

The Queen was also concerned for the aspirations of Māori, she said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Leader of the Opposition Chris Luxon focused on the late Queen’s legacy of stability and tradition.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said the Queen was a pillar of stability and tradition and an anchor for New Zealanders.

ACT Party leader David Seymour paid tribute to the Queen and quipped that her death, which came two days after she met the UK’s new prime minister Liz Truss, showed she was “perhaps ... holding on until her country was safe from Boris Johnson.”

Ardern will travel to London on Wednesday for the Queen’s funeral, before flying to New York for the United Nations General Assembly.

Parliament will sit again on September 20.