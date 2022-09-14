United States admits it 'neglected' South Pacific, promises greater military involvement

The USS Antietam, off the coast of Japan near Mt. Fuji. The Antietam sailed through the Taiwan Strait in the first such passage since US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan in August.

The United States has admitted it “neglected” the South Pacific for the past two decades.

US Navy Pacific fleet commander Admiral Samuel J. Paparo​, responsible for more than half the US Navy, visited Wellington on Tuesday, promising to bolster the US military presence in the region amid “concerning actions” by China.

"We can say, plainly, that the United States has neglected its relationship in the South Pacific, and we're accounting for that by engaging more deeply,” he said, in an interview.

“There have been concerning actions by the PRC [People’s Republic of China] here in the region, in closing their secret security agreement with the Solomon Islands, that have been concerning for the United States of America, and I think are concerning also, from what I hear from my dear friends in New Zealand, for New Zealand as well.”

Paparo planned to meet New Zealand’s chief of navy, Rear Admiral David Proctor, and the joint forces commander, Rear Admiral Jim Gilmour, before travelling to Fiji and Tonga.

The United States’ renewed interest in the Pacific has come as an increasingly powerful China has sought to build its own influence the region. Beijing’s signing of a security pact with the Solomon Islands alarmed officials in New Zealand, Australia, and the US earlier this year.

Defence officials in Wellington, in a 2021 report, warned growing strategic competition in the region between the major powers would extend into internal security challenges faced by Pacific countries, and to disaster relief efforts.

Paparo said the US had neglected the region for two decades, not understanding the security needs of Pacific countries, such as combatting illegal fishing, piracy and the effects of climate change.

Supplied Admiral Samuel J. Paparo, the US Navy's Pacific fleet commander, visited Wellington on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, to meet with senior Defence Force leaders.

He said a greater US military presence in the region would not mean more warships, but more “Seabees”, or construction battalions, building infrastructure.

“It's this kind of small maritime security capabilities that are more in line with the security needs of the partners here."

An annual US “Pacific Partnership” humanitarian assistance would in 2023 be timed for the Pacific typhoon season, so the navy would be “better postured” to provide disaster relief.

He said he took “cues” from New Zealand’s leadership in the South Pacific, and the prospect of greater US involvement “delighted” New Zealand officials.

"The greatest contribution from New Zealand is its knowledge, its leadership here in the region. It's a sovereign nation with its own values, and these partnerships are equal partnerships, and equal partners don't criticise about how the other one's doing too much, or too little.”

Paparo said the US Navy remained “nearby” the Taiwan Strait, and had conducted two “freedom of navigation” exercises through the strait in recent weeks with the purpose maintaining international access to the strait.

China responded angrily to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan last month, threatening Taiwan – which it considers part of its territory – with military exercises that encroached on its waters. The military activity has continued this week.

“It's tense … We saw the missile strikes east, north, south and west of Taiwan, sending a clear, intimidating message to Taiwan itself,” Paparo said.

“And we've seen more operations out east of Taiwan in ways that demonstrate that the PRC wishes to use military coercion to change the status quo, and we find that very concerning.”

Taiwan has said it would “love” to see New Zealand participate in freedom of navigation exercises through the Taiwan Strait. Asked if he would discuss such a prospect with the Defence Force , Paparo said “I’ll reserve comment on that”.

"I appreciate when any partner joins in a freedom of navigation operation because it demonstrates the solidarity of the partnerships to uphold the international rules-based order … and I appreciate when any partner joins into a combined, innocent passage through those waters.”