'Dog whistling' local body candidate campaigns as a watchdog

Anne Perratt claims to be a watchdog, but refuses to acknowledge the outlandish theories she has advanced in the recent past.

A local election candidate who styles herself as a “watchdog” is “dog whistling” to proponents of disinformation campaigns and victims who may have fallen prey to them.

Rodney Local Board candidate Anne Perratt was the guest star on podcasts promoting conspiracies about Covid-19 vaccines, among other issues.

She has also made comments about the environment and minority groups on her campaign website that a language expert describes as “subtle but skilful dog whistling”.

Before she stood for election, Perratt appeared in several podcasts by LibertyNZ’s Grant Edwards, a man who claims Putin is the good guy in the Ukraine conflict and shares posts that suggest the Christchurch mosque shootings were a hoax.

In one podcast, Edwards describes the Covid-19 vaccine as, “a tiny time bomb contaminating blood with lots of nano razor blades”. Perratt agreed and implored listeners to “seek truth” and “consider all the evidence”.

In another, Perratt said New Zealand was in an “information war” and that Kiwi youth need to “wake up” and "finish the job" started at the Wellington protest.

However, those are not the issues that Perratt is visibly campaigning on. Her website claims she will be a “watchdog” for Rodney.

The site capitalises on a legitimate concern that the former Rodney District has not received its fair share of investment since it was amalgamated into the Auckland supercity, but segues into dog whistling on climate changing denial and racially fuelled anti-co governance messages.

“We have not given council a mandate to try to alter the global climate with our rates, or to deliver undefined equity goals,” Perratt said on her website.

“Rodney is a mecca for hard-working people wanting to advance ourselves… and my motivation to seek fairness for Rodney comes from having a profound respect for the efforts of the early families who settled our area,” it said.

Another quote that Perratt had in large letters was particularly telling: “I think that the expressions which come from the public are often from minority pressure groups, and that the views of the silent majority out there, which is extremely large, are not heard.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Anne Perratt attended the Wellington protest and later called upon Kiwi youth to “finish the job”. (File photo)

Dr Suze Wilson said this rhetoric was “subtle but skilful dog whistling”. Dr Wilson is a researcher of leadership with a focus on linguistic analysis at Massey University.

“These words are trying to send a message that will be received by climate change deniers and those who oppose equity,” Wilson said.

“They present a threat-based point of view, which is common of populists. It plays on fears that we are somehow under attack, and we the people need to be ready to defend.”

In the recent Fire and Fury documentary, the Stuff Circuit investigative team revealed how anti-vaccine disinformation had coalesced with far-right and extremist ideology, bringing previously fringe ideas to the mainstream public.

Several members of the public got in touch with Stuff after they had received unsolicited emails from Anne Perratt containing disinformation, and were concerned that she had been concealing her views during her campaign.

One of Perratt’s emails accused the Labour Government of advancing “agenda 21”, which is thought among conspiracy circles to be a global effort to reduce the world population using weaponised vaccines.

When Stuff asked Perratt if she stood by her statements made in the podcasts and other online forums, she said she failed to see the relevance to the local election.

Todd Niall/Stuff A public meeting by UnifyNZ was attended by unwitting incumbent councillors, who have since disavowed the organisation and its ideas.

“Perhaps it is because the council is preoccupied with so many societal issues that it is failing to address its core responsibilities?” Perratt responded.

At a debate in Snells Beach, local election candidates were asked if they had any affiliation with UnifyNZ – a group which had brought Winston Peters to Warkworth to speak on co-governance, and is holding a meeting in September on how agenda 21 is “cleverly interwoven” into Auckland Council.

Perratt reportedly said that she had spoken with the group and was considering what it had to say. However, she told Stuff that she had no affiliation to disinformation groups.

Voting papers for Auckland’s local elections will be sent to letterboxes on Friday, and voting will be open until October 8.