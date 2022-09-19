Why every number counts when you fill out your STV voting papers

STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

When voting papers arrive in your letter box for the local body election, those voting for 15 councils will be faced with STV – and four of those are using it for the first time. But, when it comes to ranking candidates, each of those numbers can make a big difference. Katie Townshend explains.

When it comes to voting under STV – every number you put on the form can make a big difference. Just ask Justin Lester.

In 2019 the incumbent Wellington Mayor faced off against seven others, including Andy Foster. Through seven rounds of vote counting, Lester led the race.

But when it came to the final ranking – number eight – the ballot flipped, and Foster became mayor.

Three years later, with another election looming, Lester says it's an important reminder for those voting using STV.

“If you really, really want someone to get in ahead of someone else you should rank them all”.

With four councils in the motu using STV for the first time there’s likely to be a few puzzled faces when they open their voting papers this year – so what exactly is STV, and how does it work?

STV stands for single transferrable vote, and it works by ranking candidates.

In first past the post, you put a tick next to each name you want elected – if you’re picking three councillors, you put three ticks. The candidates with the most votes wins.

But in STV, you rank in order of preference. Number one is the candidate you most want elected, number two your second choice, and so on until all the numbers are filled in, or you stop ranking.

The votes are counted until a candidate reaches the necessary quota – the simplest example being in Mayoralty races, where they need to reach more than 50% of the votes to win. The more candidates being elected, the lower the quota.

Votes, are counted in rounds – or iterations – until enough candidates meet the quota, with the lowest ranking candidate each round until all the seats are filled.

As a candidate is excluded, their votes are then redistributed to their second preference, and the cycle continues until all the quotas are met.

Jack Vowles, professor of comparative politics at Victoria University of Wellington says the mathematics can be complicated, but for voters it’s actually pretty simple.

“All you need to know how to do is to rank your candidates in order of preference”.

The need to meet a quota raises the bar for people to get elected, he says, because a majority in FPP can actually be quite small if there are a lot of candidates.

There’s no requirement to put all the numbers though – you can stop ranking at any point, even if you just rank one person.

So – is it necessary to put every number?

Vowles says the more people you rank, the more say you have, because as soon as you leave spaces blank you’re essentially putting in a neutral vote.

“A neutral vote basically means other people’s votes for those people might be effective.”

Vowles’ advice is that, if you rank all the candidates you like and then have neutral feelings towards the rest, then leave the rest of the spaces blank.

But, if you strongly dislike a candidate, then you’re better to fill out all the numbers and rank that person last, or even safer, don’t rank them at all.” *

The importance of all the votes have come clearly into play in Wellington mayoralty races.

In 2010 there were six candidates, and then incumbent mayor Kerry Prendergast lost in the fifth round of vote counting, with Celia Wade-Brown taking the victory.

Then, in 2019 there were eight candidates, and it was only in the eighth – and final – round that Foster claimed the mayoral chains.

When the seventh round of votes were counted, Lester was leading by 2558, but then the eighth round saw Andy win by 62 votes.

For Lester, it highlights the importance of ranking all the candidates to ensure you – the voter – is having the maximum say possible, as many people who left blank spaces didn’t have the maximum say available.

“If you don’t rank three, four, five and six, and you would have preferred those candidates ahead of someone else elected you’re effectively depriving those candidates of a vote.”

Leaving spaces blank is “neglecting your ability to continue having a say”, he says.

STV often favours change, and makes it tougher for incumbents, because it’s easier to vote against someone by ranking them lower, he says.

Lester recalls a social studies project he did when he was in third form (year nine) where he had to assess different electoral systems.

Aged 13 he concluded STV was the best – and he still thinks that’s the case, even if it saw him lose.

“It’s a good system.”

*In an earlier version of this story, Vowles advised to rank the candidate you strongly disliked last, but has now revised his advice to “last, or not at all”.