Schools hiring untrained teachers as Government battles to avoid education 'crisis'

A growing number of secondary schools are hiring teachers without the correct training amid a severe shortage, a teachers’ union says, as the Government works to attract foreign teachers and avoid a “crisis”.

Associate Minister of Education Jan Tinetti has launched a plan to get more teachers and to help students catch up with learning after Covid. It is hoped the plan will bring in 700 internationally trained teachers and 300 domestic ones.

“We don't want to wait until this is at a crisis level, we want to get in front of it, which is why this initiative is being announced today,” she said.

The Government was still working out what the shortfall was but a Post Primary Teachers’ Association (PPTA) survey in May found almost 50 appointments at schools where there were no suitable applicants. It meant there were some people working in teaching roles despite not having the correct training.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Associate Education Minister Jan Tinetti made the announcement in Porirua on Wednesday.

PPTA president Melanie Webber said the number was likely to have grown since then.

“We have got increasing numbers of untrained teachers in our schools in order to cover those shortfalls,” she said.

“We have also got huge numbers of teachers teaching outside their subject area, so that might be taking someone like me, I teach media studies, and having me teaching the junior maths classes. It is not going to be great for anyone. It is going to be really hard for me to catch up and be able to do it, and I am not going to be sparking joy in those students.”

fiona goodall/Stuff PPTA president Melanie Webber says teachers are facing a growing amount of pressure. (File photo)

Long-standing shortages have been compounded by border closures but Webber said better pay and manageable workloads would make the profession more attractive.

The Government will extend two grants to help attract overseas teachers – the Overseas Relocation Grant and Overseas Finders Fee – to help both teachers and employers meet the costs of immigrating and hiring abroad.

It will also fund new roles in the New Zealand Qualifications Authority, Teaching Council and Education Payroll Ltd to speed up processing times for overseas teacher assessments.

Funding will also be provided to NZQA to waive fees for migrant teachers.

The Government will also increase scholarships for teacher education schemes for people moving into or training in teaching, which it says will help increase domestic supply.

Tinetti also said the Government would tip in an extra $20 million to increase assistance for students struggling in the wake of Covid-19 and lengthy absences from the classroom.

Of the funding, over $2m has been specifically set aside to help Māori and Pacific students.

The community-led programmes will be able to help at least 2245 year 11 to 13 Māori and Pacific learners get extra practical NCEA help during term 4 this year.