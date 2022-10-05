Supreme Court judges should stand aside, says crusading lawyer

A lawyer’s crusade for a review of the way judges are appointed – especially the one at the top - has led to him asking the entire Supreme Court bench to stand aside from a case he wants the court to hear.

For more than 20 years lawyer Tony Ellis has been taking exception to the way judges are appointed and has sometimes asked them to stand aside.

It’s a principled objection to the appointment process, not against the judges personally, he said. Judges should be appointed in a way that underscored their independence and impartiality, and set them apart from politics.

But the Chief Justice was in a special position for being appointed on the advice of the Prime Minister. Ellis said it did not look like an impartial process when the Government was the most prolific party in criminal and civil cases.

The Chief Justice, Dame Helen Winkelmann also had conflicting duties, because when the governor-general was out of the country, unable to perform their duties, or there was no governor-general, the Chief Justice stepped in as Administrator of the Government, or “acting governor-general”.

As it happened, when Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro recently went to the Queen’s funeral in the United Kingdom, Winkelmann was also out of the country so the next most senior judge, Dame Susan Glazebrook filled the role until Winkelmann returned.

As Administrator the judges could perform all constitutional functions of the Governor-General, including giving Royal assent to new laws and attending Executive Council meetings to preside but not as a member. The executive council is made up of all Ministers of the Crown.

Dame Helen Winkelmann, as Administrator of the Government, presented Dr Bryan Betty with the insignia of an officer of the NZ Order of Merit for services to health.

Ellis said the Chief Justice should stop acting as Administrator, a role she has performed about six times. At those times she was aligned with all three branches of government at once, breaching principles of separation of power, he said.

Ellis has asked the Chief Justice – and the other five Supreme Court judges appointed on the advice of the attorney-general – to stand aside from hearing an appeal recently filed on behalf of one of his clients.

All their appointments were political, especially the Chief Justice’s, since it was on the advice of the Prime Minister, he said.

Ellis pointed to comments former Attorney-General Margaret Wilson made in a 2013 article. “I always considered it was a great privilege to recommend the appointment of judges. It is a political process and it seems stupid to deny that it is anything else.”

He argued that the Court of Appeal judges did not have the appearance of independence or impartiality when they dismissed the appeal of his intellectually disabled client, whose name was suppressed, and who had wanted an extended supervision order reviewed.

Dame Sian Elias' successor will be Court of Appeal Justice Helen Winkelmann. (First published December 17, 2018)

Ellis has pressed his objections to the judicial appointment process before and he was not optimistic that the judges would stand aside from hearing his client’s case.

Once the options in the New Zealand court system were exhausted he could take his client’s case to the United Nations human rights committee, which he thought would be more receptive.

He says the best he could hope for would be Winkelmann not to act as Administrator, and for any or all of the Supreme Court judges to say it would be timely to refer the judicial appointments process to the Law Commission or for a Royal Commission to look into the appointment process.

And even if they did stand aside the "doctrine of necessity” would require them to sit anyway so the appeal could be heard. The doctrine allows judges, who were otherwise disqualified, to hear an appeal because an injustice could result if they didn’t.

A lawyer on a crusade about the way judges are appointed has asked them all to stand aside. (File photo)

The Crown is expected to oppose Ellis’ application to have the judges stand aside, on the grounds the appointment process followed the law, and a law change would be needed to change it.

The court is yet to make a decision on the application.