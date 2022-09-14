Well-known trade union giant 'Red Ken' Douglas dies

New Zealand's most well-known trade union leader, Ken Douglas, aged 86, has died.

Known as “Red Ken”, Douglas led the union movement from 1979 to 1999, first as the Federation of Labour Secretary, then as the inaugural president of the Council of Trade Unions.

Douglas went from being a high-profile communist to a much-loved figure who was a board member of the New Zealand Rugby Union.

As the leader of the Socialist Unity Party, Douglas was the target of anti-union vitriol from former National leader Robert Muldoon.

He played a prominent role in the union movement, not only in this country but around the world, including roles as president of both the Asia-Pacific Regional Organisation of the International Confederation of Free Trade Unions and the International Centre for Trade Union Rights.

During the Cold War he remained a supporter of the Soviet Union and politically was an internationalist.

As the leader of the Socialist Unity Party in the 1970s and ‘80s, he stood for Parliament in the safe Labour seat of Porirua three times. His best result was 70 votes.

Former colleague and friend Angela Foulkes​, who he worked with when the Council of Trade Unions was established, said Douglas was the most important union leader since World War II.

Stuff Ken Douglas, secretary of the Federation of Labour, with Inspector Taffy Jones of Wellington police, shortly after a fatal bombing at Trades Hall, Wellington, which killed caretaker Ernie Abbott. (Photograph taken March 1984 by Evening Post staff photographer Merv Griffiths.)

Although he was known for his willingness to take on Muldoon, she said the 1980s and 1990s were just as difficult for him with Rogernomics reforms introduced by the David Lange Government and then the free market reforms initiated by National in the 1990s.

As a trade union leader he had to reposition the union movement and give workers a reason why they should join a union.

Douglas was also in charge during one of the darkest moments in the history of the trade union movement, the unsolved 1984 murder of Ernie Abbott.

Abbott was locking up the Trade Union Hall in Vivian St when a bomb went off. Douglas, then-secretary of the Federation of Labour, was shaken by what he viewed as a political murder.

“It's really quite a travesty that nothing's happened about this murder," he said in 2019.

Phil Reid/Stuff Ken Douglas outside the old Trades Hall building in Vivian St, Wellington.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson described Douglas as “a stalwart” of the trade union movement.

“He never wavered from his support of working people and commitment to their rights and successes.”

Robertson said Douglas was “very community-minded” and was an active member of sports clubs over many decades in Titahi Bay.

“He remained active in community affairs where his values of service to others shone through. He will be greatly missed.”

Porirua mayor Anita Baker said it was an honour to know him and, along with golfer Michael Campbell, he was Porirua’s most well known resident.

Elected to the council in 1998, he served six terms and was a highly regarded and effective councillor.

“He was just fantastic around the council table ... he was completely red but everything he did, he did for the good of the Porirua community.”

Government minister and former national secretary of the Engineering, Printing and Manufacturing Union Andrew Little said Douglas was “a very, very smart man”.

“He's incredibly well read, had a deep understanding of New Zealand history, its place in the world, and an absolute commitment to working New Zealanders.

Little said Douglas was “deeply critical” of the kind of patch disputes that existed between unions.

"He was totally committed to unions working together, because we actually had a long history, and there's remnants of it still there, of unions not collaborating in the way that they should do if the movement is going to genuinely advance workers interests.”

“He saw the NZCTU's role as bringing the union movement together.”

NZCTU president Richard Wagstaff said as its inaugural president Douglas was “a giant of the union movement” and left a huge legacy.

“Ken was a towering figure, who commanded enormous respect for his commitment to the trade union movement and the principle of worker solidarity.”

“He always championed the interests of working people throughout his work.”

In later life his views modified. He spent nine years on the Capital & Coast District Health Board from 2001 and was a sought-after company director.

His roles included terms on the boards of Air New Zealand, New Zealand Post and New Zealand Trade and Enterprise.

In 1998 he received New Zealand's highest honour, a membership of the Order of New Zealand - limited to just 20 living New Zealanders.

Douglas had a long association with sport; as a member of the Tītahi Golf Club and Porirua Softball Club.

He was also a member of the Tītahi Bay Rugby Club (now Northern United), as a player, coach and a member of the management committee.

As president of the Tītahi Bay Golf Club for 30 years, he was proud of his relationship with Campbell.

“Every time I see Michael Campbell play golf, whether he plays good or bad, I think about seeing him as a boy and what he grew up to be, '' he said in a 2007 Listener interview.

Acting Minister for Workplace Relations and Safety Priyanca Radhakrishnan said many advancements in worker rights could be traced back to Douglas’s leadership.

“We are all better off as a result of the hard work Ken committed his life to.”