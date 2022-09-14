Five Eyes spy meeting taking place at Queenstown resort

Millbrook Resort, near Arrowtown, is hosting a meeting of Five Eyes officials.

New Zealand's spy agencies are hosting a secretive meeting of their Five Eyes counterparts at the Millbrook Resort, near Queenstown.

Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little confirmed on Wednesday afternoon that the meeting was taking place. He said it was a routine annual meeting between the Five Eyes agencies that focused on “inter-operational needs".

"It's about making sure that, of the Five Eyes partners, that their agencies are working together as well as possible. That's what it's about," he said.

“The representation tends to be at a senior level but ... I'm not quite sure who's representing each of the agencies at the meeting.”

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta has reiterated NZ's position on the Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement, in a press conference with her Australian counterpart, Marise Payne. (Published April 2021)

READ MORE:

* GCSB decides it no longer needs warrants to access Five Eyes intelligence

* Waihopai spy domes to be dismantled due to irrelevance

* Spy partners' focus dictated lack of Far Right intelligence, GCSB boss says



The Five Eyes group is a decades-old intelligence and technology sharing relationship between New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, United States, and Canada.

Little, who returned to Wellington on Wednesday after a visit to the Five Eyes countries, said he would be hosting a dinner at the event “at some point".

Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) staff had reportedly been in Queenstown for several days and the diplomatic protection service was providing security at the resort.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Intelligence Agencies Minister Andrew Little has confirmed a Five Eyes meeting is taking place in Queenstown.

Little would not confirm whether FBI staff were present. He said there would be police officers providing security at the meeting.

A spokesperson Security Intelligence Service and Government Communications Security Bureau declined to comment, referring questions to Little’s office.