Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern catches ride to New York with Justin Trudeau

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has her first audience with King Charles III, who asks her if King Tūheitia will attend his mother’s funeral.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is on her way from London to New York, catching a lift with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his plane.

The pair will hold a rare bilateral meeting while in the air, Canadian media reported. They were both in the United Kingdom for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth and are heading to the United Nations General Assembly.

Ardern is expected to emphasise New Zealand’s successful Covid-19 pandemic response at the leaders’ summit, the first time in three years that all leaders have been able to meet face to face.

Former prime minister Helen Clark is co-chairing a pandemic event and moderating a panel where Ardern will talk about leading New Zealand through the pandemic.

Clark said the general assembly was important as it gave Ardern the opportunity to rub shoulders with other world leaders as well as hold formal meetings.

“She has the opportunity to register New Zealand’s interests, concerns and priorities,” Clark said.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron, centre right, lead the Christchurch Call summit in Paris in 2019. (File photo)

Ardern will make New Zealand’s national statement – the speech to the world’s leaders – between 3am and 5am on Saturday after four days of events and meetings. She lost time off her programme as a result of attending the Queen’s funeral.

The monarch’s death adds another black stroke to a geopolitical backdrop darkened by Russia’s war on Ukraine, global security issues and China’s adventurism in the Pacific. The ongoing climate crisis and global food shortages are also key topics.

Ardern will speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, a climate change event. The charity was co-founded by Prince William. Stuff understands Ardern will have a more prominent speaking role as a result of Prince William being unable to attend the event because of his grandmother’s death.

The other substantial parts of Ardern’s agenda revolve around the Christchurch Call to Action.

John Minchillo/AP The war in Ukraine will be a big topic at the leaders’ summit at the United Nations General Assembly. (File photo)

She will co-host a Christchurch Call summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday, local time, after attending an event about food security.

The Christchurch Call is a grouping of nations and technology companies committed to ending violent, extremist online content. It was formed by New Zealand and France in the wake of the March 15, 2019, terror attack.

On Thursday she will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres one on one, and then on Friday she will attend a meeting of Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders and the UN secretary-general.

Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies, said it was good to see food security on the agenda, while the meeting between the secretary-general, Ardern and other PIF leaders was an opportunity for Ardern to highlight Pacific priorities.

This was especially important in light of the upcoming Pacific leaders’ meeting at the White House, the first time United States President Joe Biden will host Pacific islands leaders, from September 28 to 29.

Pacific leaders developed a consensus on key issues such as climate change at this year’s PIF, the Pacific's peak diplomatic body.

Ardern made headlines – and history – when she brought her daughter, Neve, then 3 months old, to the general assembly in 2018.