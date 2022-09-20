Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern due in New York for United Nations General Assembly

The war in Ukraine will be a big topic at the leaders’ summit at the United Nations General Assembly. (File photo)

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will likely be aiming to amplify New Zealand’s successful Covid-19 pandemic response at the leaders’ summit of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, the first time in three years all leaders have been able to meet face-to-face.

Ardern lands Tuesday morning (NZ time), in time for the general debate. She was booked to fly on the first direct Auckland to New York flight on Saturday, but went to London for Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral - like many world leaders.

Former Prime Minister Helen Clark is co-chairing a pandemic event and moderating a panel where Ardern will talk about leading New Zealand through the pandemic. Clark said the general assembly was important as it gave Ardern the opportunity to rub shoulders with other world leaders, as well as hold formal meetings.

“She has got the opportunity to register New Zealand’s interests, concerns and priorities,” Clark said.

Henry Cooke/Stuff Jacinda Ardern (centre left) and Emmanuel Macron (centre right) of France leading the Christchurch Call summit in Paris in 2019. (File photo)

Ardern will make New Zealand’s national statement – the speech to the world’s leaders – between 3am and 5am on Saturday morning after four days of events and meetings. She lost time off her programme as a result of attending Queen Elizabeth’s funeral.

The monarch’s death adds another black stroke to a geopolitical backdrop darkened by Russia’s war on Ukraine, global security issues and China’s adventurism in the Pacific. The ongoing climate crisis and global food shortages are also key topics.

Ardern will speak at the Earthshot Prize Innovation Summit, a climate change event. The charity was co-founded by Prince William. Stuff understands Ardern will have a more prominent speaking role as a result of Prince William being unable to attend the event as a result of his grandmother’s death.

The other substantial parts of Ardern’s agenda revolve around the Christchurch Call to Action.

She will co-host a Christchurch Call summit with French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday local time after attending an event on food security.

The Christchurch Call is a grouping of nations and technology companies committed to ending violence extremist online content, formed by New Zealand and France in the wake of the March 15 terror attack.

On Thursday, she will meet the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres one-on-one and then on Friday she will attend a meeting of Pacific Islands Forum leaders and the UN Secretary-General.

Dr Anna Powles, a senior lecturer in security studies, said it was good to see food security on the agenda, while the meeting between the secretary general, Ardern and other Pacific Islands Forum (PIF) leaders was an opportunity for Ardern to highlight Pacific priorities.

This was especially important in light of the upcoming Pacific leaders meeting at the White House, the first time US President Joe Biden will host Pacific island leaders, on September 28-29.

Pacific leaders developed a consensus on key issues like climate change at this year’s PIF, the Pacific's peak diplomatic body.

Ardern made headlines – and history – when she brought her daughter Neve, aged three months, to the general assembly in 2018.