Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern to meet King Charles, Prince William

The Royals have been there for New Zealanders in times of grief. Now it's our time, PM Jacinda Ardern says.

Stuff senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will twice be granted an audience with King Charles III in the coming days.

Ardern arrived in England on Thursday, ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth on Monday.

She confirmed that she will also meet with Prince William on Friday and new UK Prime Minister Liz Truss on Saturday at her Kent home, Chevening House. Truss is yet to move into No 10 Downing Street.

Ardern intends to pay her respects to the Queen at the lying in state at Westminster Hall. Thousands have lined up to file past the Queen’s coffin.

The meetings with the new King will take place on Sunday, with other leaders of the realm, and again on Monday at a Buckingham Palace reception for world leaders. She will simply express sympathy to the King on the death of his mother, she said. Ardern met the Queen in April 2018.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Arden and her partner Clarke Gayford chat with Willie Apiata at the High Commission in London.

“It is the first opportunity to see the King face to face. I’ll simply share the sorrow that New Zealand has, and pass on our deepest condolences,” Ardern said. “At the end of the day, although this is a period of transition for him, he has also lost his beloved mother. And I think for us and for New Zealand, that's first and foremost for us.”

Acting High Commissioner Shannon Austin revealed on Wednesday that the King recently asked after victims of last month’s Tasman floods, and how the country fared during the Omicron outbreak.

“What I've seen from him in the past is a deep knowledge and interest in New Zealand, a very genuine love for New Zealanders. And I have no doubt that that will only continue,” Ardern said.

Ardern said Prince William had been there for New Zealand during dark times, such as the 2019 terror attack. “I remember so well, after March 15, the effort he made to come to New Zealand, to meet with us, to visit with those affected.

“He's been there for us in our times of grief. And so this is a time for us to be there for him, and his family, too.”

Ardern will also appear on former BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg’s talk show, and be interviewed by ITV Evening News presenter Mary Nightingale.

Details about when and where the meetings will take place are sparse and arrangements are fluid as presidents, prime ministers and monarchs flock to the English capital to pay their respects to the Queen and attend a reception at Buckingham Palace hosted by King Charles on Sunday.

Ardern said she was happy to share a ride with other world leaders to the funeral. “You'll know that when I'm at home if there is more than me, other members of the government, travelling to an event, we often take a van. Carpooling is not new to me and I don’t have any issue with it.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prim Minister Jacinda Arden is in London to attend the Queen’s funeral.

US president Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron are among the most high-profile guests who have confirmed they will be attending.

On the evening of her arrival, Ardern attended a reception for a contingent of New Zealand defence force personnel who participated in events around Operation London bridge and the state funeral, including former SAS soldier Willie Apiata.

All Victoria Cross recipients, of which Apiata is one, have been invited. He declined to talk to New Zealand media.

New Zealand defence advisor to the UK Jim Bliss said it would be a “solemn and fitting tribute” to the late Queen. “It will be our farewell,” he said. “It will be a truly unforgettable experience.”

Aaron Chown/AP The Queen will lie in state in Westminster Hall for four full days before her funeral on Monday. Ardern will join other world leaders in filing past her coffin.

The Queen had a special relationship with the Defence Force as the head of its three services, as well as other military appointments, he said.

Ardern told guests a touching story about the Queen enquiring about how Kiwis marked ANZAC day during the 2020 lock down. Ardern told her that Kiwis had stood at the end of their drives as the Last Post was played.

The Queen replied: “Well, that sounds very moving.” Ardern said: “It stood out to me that she was most interested in how we would be reflecting the service by all those who are members of our defence force through many, many years.”