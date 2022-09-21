Official mourning of Queen Elizabeth II is over: NZ Republic is ready to talk about the future

For years, it has been repeated: the future of the monarchy in New Zealand will be up for debate after the death – and mourning – of the Queen. New Zealand Republic is ready to talk, reports National Correspondent Steve Kilgallon.

Lewis Holden took calls last week from journalists in the US, England, Singapore, Malaysia, and he thinks, China, and politely told them all he wasn’t talking.

The chairman of New Zealand’s republican movement knew that the immediate aftermath of Queen Elizabeth II’s death was not quite the time to relaunch his campaign to secede from the monarchy.

But his self-imposed embargo expired with Monday’s state funeral. Now, he thinks New Zealand should hold a proper national conversation about our relationship with the Crown.

Holden briefed supporters last week on New Zealand Republic – Kia Mana Motuhake a Aotearoa’s plan, which is to campaign for a referendum – optimistically, as early as 2026, but “at least before 2040” – and use the intervening period to persuade an undecided rump of 35 to 65-year-old Kiwis that their objections to a republic in Aotearoa are mere red herrings.

“It could be ten years, it could be five, we just don’t know – but specific things need to be addressed with the public,” Holden says, “which we believe are able to be explained, and mitigated, to some extent.”

While Holden doesn’t know when New Zealand will become a republic, he is certain it will happen – reassured by their polling showing that Kiwis under 35 are in favour of a change.

Most polls commissioned by the lobby group over the past decade have shown a majority in favour of retaining links to the Crown, apparently the result of stronger support for the monarchy among older New Zealanders. Holden, though, says there has been a narrowing of the margin. One poll a few years back even gave them a brief majority.

But he’s not expecting a tide of republican sentiment after the Queen’s death. Instead, he thinks there will be a short-term uptick in popularity for King Charles III. “We know Charles is nowhere near as popular as his mum, but we can’t rely on that being the case forever; it’s a point I made to our supporters,” Holden says.

Besides, the argument shouldn’t be about the royals, but about us as New Zealanders, and “having confidence in ourselves”, he says.

Holden has identified three major issues he wants to engage the public on, before pushing on to a referendum.

The three obstacles, he reckons, are:

The public doesn’t want a politician as head of state, with about 20 per cent of voters citing that as their primary concern – a figure which climbed during the Trump presidency. Holden says that the president would be a figurehead, but one who would receive the mana of office that the Governor-General doesn’t enjoy from being a mere deputy to an absent boss.

Retaining membership of the Commonwealth. “This one is quite frustrating for us,” he says, pointing to a 2007 rule change that has allowed Barbados to become independent, but remain in the Commonwealth Federation.

Issues around Te Tiriti o Waitangi and its relationship to the Crown. Holden says legal academics have confirmed there would be no impact on the Treaty should the Crown be replaced by a New Zealand head of state.

Stuff Lewis Holden on election night 2014, with his wife Jen and supporters, when he was the National Party candidate for Remutaka. He admits it can be difficult on the centre-left to be a republican.

Holden says once they got into a referendum campaign, they would be able to properly explain the issues and shift that key voting group.

They’ve run surveys before on a suitable head of state – Holden says one was hijacked by supporters of Dame Kiri Te Kanawa – but he says “what’s clear is people are not incapable of imagining a New Zealand head of state ... [and] we do know they don’t want Helen Clark or Winston Peters as head of state”.

Holden says diplomats have told him the country is disadvantaged on the world stage – where New Zealand already struggles for attention – by having a representative in the Governor-General who is seen only as a “deputy, the donkey who does the work”.

The office of president would deliver that missing mana, and the identity of the office holder is less relevant, given it would be transitory and elected. That president would not be in competition with the British monarchy, he says, but simply “someone who is relevant to us”.

ITN King Charles III has said during his reign he will "strive to follow the inspiring example" set by his mother the Queen, as he made his declaration to the Accession Council.

Political momentum

Holden hopes to gather momentum in the coming years from some of the other 14 remaining countries who recognise the British King as head of state.

The Caribbean states could move first – Jamaica, for example, has been publicly debating its relationship for over a decade – and he also thinks it’s possible Tuvalu could be the next to go, having twice held previous referendums on the issue.

But the big influencer would be Australia, where the Labor Party has a policy to promote a republic and Holden anticipates a referendum some time in their second term in power, should they win the next general election, expected in 2025.

However, there remains a reluctance among New Zealand’s mainstream politicians, probably because there’s little political capital on offer, to actively promote the idea.

Labour’s front bench, for example, is full of politicians who’ve previously gone public about their republicanism – including Jacinda Ardern and Andrew Little. In 2013, Kieran McAnulty – who was recently promoted to ministerial roles – sponsored a motion to the party conference to adopt it as official policy.

Holden says that on the centre-left, “typically they will be people who say, ‘I am a republican, but not right now’ – the observation was made in the 90s that it is easier to be a republican than have a republic, and I suspect the same is true for NZ on the centre-left”.

As the National Party’s Remutaka candidate, ranked 66th on the party list at the 2014 election, Holden has some insight into the private views of those on the centre-right. National has a strong conservative monarchist wing (including former Monarchy NZ chair Simon O’Connor), but also an urban liberal wing which “will quietly say to you that I support a republic … but it is in the party constitution, so it is not easy to put your head above the parapet”. He jokes: “It probably reflected in my list ranking!”

But if the major parties aren’t ready to come out and back a republic, the smaller ones are ready to speak up.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw says he’s always believed we should have a Kiwi head of state. “It makes no sense to me that a liberal, progressive democracy in the South Pacific should be personified by a hereditary aristocracy on the other side of the planet,” he says. “And of course, it is even more problematic for Māori, who after 200 years are still suffering from the effects of colonisation, carried out in the name of the British monarch.

“So I do think this is something we, as a country, should progress. Having said that, when we’re facing crises of climate, biodiversity and inequality, I can understand if most people would rather focus on things which make a material difference to their lives.”

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Te Paati Māori president John Tamihere says a conversation is overdue.

Te Paati Māori president John Tamihere is typically direct: “The closest I’ve ever come to Queen Elizabeth II was licking the back of her head on a stamp to put it on an envelope.”

The entire premise of New Zealand’s relationship to the monarchy is a myth, Tamihere says. The debate had been “a long time brewing and left unsaid” and the time is right to start talking about what we do next.

Tamihere struggles with the pomp, pageantry and mythology of the monarchy when it has no substantive role in New Zealand life. “The first step is we have a national conversation that someone sitting in a castle 12,000 miles away is no longer relevant to our sovereignty, and our assertion of it in our own lands.

“The second question is what are we going to migrate to?”

Tamihere says that has to be a Treaty-centric solution, and it should be up to Tangata Treaty (New Zealanders of non-Māori origin) to have its own conversation and make suggestions to Māori about what that might resemble.

Becoming a republic would only be the start of New Zealand properly asserting its sovereignty, he says. Te Paati Māori policy would be likely to include withdrawal from the Five Eyes military security pact with Canada, the US, Australia and Britain, and a blanket refusal to become involved in overseas wars: effectively, turning New Zealand into the Switzerland of the South Pacific.

“We need a clear view of the future unencumbered by the trappings of the past,” Tamihere says.

Time to talk

As Charles ascends, is now the right time to start the debate? No, and yes, says Victoria University psychologist Marc Wilson.

“Para-social relationships”, Wilson explains, are those with someone we’ve never met, but seen enough of over a long period that they feel like an old friend.

“It explains why people can become more upset about the death of a soap opera character than an estranged parent.”

What it means is a sympathy effect is now at play, even with those who are more likely – the centre-left – to lean towards a republic. “As to how long the sympathy period will last ... I’d treat this like ‘normal’ grieving, and expect that any distress or sympathy that people feel particularly poignantly at this time will be largely back to baseline within six months,” Wilson says.

“At the same time, I suspect that what our new King Charles does in the meantime will be important – it'll either be a honeymoon period in which he cements the new monarchy in people's network of social attitudes, or snap already dangling ones.”

But, says Wilson, you could argue there’s never a good time to start the debate, as there’ll always be something more important – Covid, climate change, an election – looming. And the republicans need a long run up, “so it’s a bit like planting a tree – yesterday is a good time”.

Lewis Holden’s campaign strategy for NZ Republic concurs, talking about a medium to long-term focus, getting vocal and seizing the opportunity.

It’s unlikely he will adopt John Tamihere’s conclusion as a campaign slogan: “Everyone’s got to go to the toilet, mate. Just because you come out of a certain womb doesn’t mean you’re better than me.”