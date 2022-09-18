King Charles keen for Māori King Tuheitia to attend the Queen's funeral

Stuff senior journalists Andrea Vance and Iain McGregor are in London.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enjoyed a 10 minute audience with King Charles III – her first official meeting since he ascended the throne – during which he was eager to know if Māori King Tuheitia would attend his mother’s funeral.

Earlier, Ardern met with new British Prime Minister Liz Truss at her grace-and-favour mansion, Chevening, in the English countryside.

They spent an hour talking at the Grade I-listed 17th century house. Truss has been in the job less than two weeks.

Ian Jones Photography Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern enjoyed a 10 minute audience with King Charles III – her first official meeting since he ascended the throne.

As Britain mourns its longest-reigning monarch, it is also witnessing a time of huge political change. Truss was appointed the nation's leader by Queen Elizabeth II just two days before she died, succeeding Boris Johnson, who resigned in July after a series of scandals.

At the moment the Queen died, the throne passed immediately to the heir, Charles, the former Prince of Wales.

Ardern repeated messages of condolences to both leaders. She is in London, with partner Clarke Gayford, to attend the state funeral on Monday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks to New Zealand media with Buckingham Palace in the background.

She predicted “an ongoing and strong relationship” following the talks. As foreign secretary, Truss negotiated Britain's recently-inked free trade deal with New Zealand. And the King, as Prince Charles, has visited 10 times. “We have here – in the leadership of both a new prime minister and new King – two people for whom New Zealand is already a familiar place.”

The royal meeting took place at Buckingham Palace late on Saturday afternoon. It lasted 10 minutes, and Ardern shared the audience with Jamaican Prime Minster Andrew Holness.

Camilla, Queen Consort was not present. Afterwards, the King spoke for a few moments with Gayford. Ardern said: “It was a really warm meeting, not the first opportunity, we've had to meet with one another, in so many ways the continuation of a conversation and a clear affection that he has for New Zealand.”

Iain McGregor/Stuff As they mourn, Britons are also seeing a changing of the guard: a new King and Prime Minister.

It is part of a merry-go-round of diplomatic tête-à-têtes the new King is undertaking, as Britain hosts presidents, prime ministers and monarchs from around the world.

She will see him again on Sunday at a palace reception for 500 VIPs in honour of the Queen.

Ardern will rub shoulders with US President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron, a gathering dubbed ‘the reception of the century’.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford leave the press conference on The Mall outside Buckingham Palace.

Protocol dictates Ardern can’t give detail about the meeting, but said it was a “warm conversation.” He was deeply appreciative of the efforts made by the New Zealand delegations to pay their respects in London. He was “clearly moved” Tuheitia made the journey, she said.

New Zealand leaders are getting plenty of face-time with the Royals. Ardern met with the Prince of Wales on Friday. A day later Governor-General Cindy Kiro joined Commonwealth dignitaries from Antigua and Barbuda, Australia, the Bahamas, Belize, Canada, Grenada, Papua New Guinea, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Solomon Islands and Tuvalu at a palace lunch.

It was attended by the King, Camilla, the Princess of Wales Catherine, the Earl of Essex Edward and Princess Royal Anne.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Nuns lay tributes for the Queen at Green Park outside Buckingham Palace.

Saturday marked Ardern’s first meeting with Truss. The pair also talked about the war in Ukraine and training of soldiers and volunteers being undertaken by defence force in the United Kingdom. There was “deep gratitude” for that.

Because Britons are in a period of national mourning, the meeting was not a traditional bilateral, and there was no ‘read out’ or official photographs from Downing Street.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Tributes included handbags filled with roses. The Queen was rarely seen without a Launer London purse hooked on her arm.

Following the meeting with King Charles, Ardern gave a news conference to travelling New Zealand media on The Mall. The grand processional route runs between Buckingham Palace and Trafalgar Square and is currently closed to traffic ahead of the funeral.

Royal fans wrapped up in sleeping bags and jumpers had begun camping out on the route to bag a spot ahead of the Queen's state funeral on Monday.

Iain McGregor/Stuff Tens of thousands of people continued to flood into London to pay their respects to the late Queen.

As Ardern left the ‘stand-up’, one man shouted out: “Jacinda, you’re my hero.” Moments after she left, a royal cavalcade, included Princes William and Harry and Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie swept past. They were on their way to Westminster Hall, where the Queen’s grandchildren held a silent vigil over her coffin.

Cousins Zara Tindall and Peter Philips, and Lady Louise Windsor and Viscount Severn were also part of the ceremony, known as the Vigil of the Princes.

Aaron Chown/AP Prince William meets members of the public in the queue along the South Bank as they wait to view the Queen lying in state.

Earlier, the King and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to greet mourners in the queue for the lying in state. The wait extended to 14 hours, and the accessible queue for people with disabilities permanently closed after reaching full capacity.

Thousands of mourners continued to flood into Green Park, adjacent to Buckingham Palace, which has become a focal point for Londoner’s grief. A sea of bouquets, personal cards and letters of thanks, candles, soft toys and even handbags filled with flowers, carpets the grass.

Ardern said Londoners had showed “dignity and patience” in the last few days.