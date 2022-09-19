What we know – and don't know – about the Sam Uffindell bullying claims

An investigation into MP Sam Uffindell did not substantiate reports he was a bully after leaving high school, National Party president Sylvia Wood says. He's been welcomed back to the National Party caucus.

Sam Uffindell has been invited back to the National Party caucus, after what he called “six weeks of isolation”. During those weeks, a lawyer has been probing into his past, investigating claims he was a bully through high school and into university.

The bulling claims

Stuff first raised questions about Uffindell’s suitability as an MP, when a victim of his teenage bullying spoke out early in August.

He said Uffindell, aged 16 at the time, joined three other older students in a late-night attack at King’s College. The victim, who was 13, suffered bruising after he said they beat him with wooden bed legs while he was in bed.

Uffindell acknowledged the attack, saying he was “a thug”. He said he told the National Party about this incident during its selection process for the Tauranga by-election.

At the time, National leader Christopher Luxon stood by his MP. He said he had received “assurances” Uffindell was a changed man.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Christopher Luxon has welcomed Sam Uffindell back into the National Party caucus.

Less than 24 hours later, Luxon suspended Uffindell pending an investigation after another account of bullying surfaced. This time, a former flatmate from his University of Otago days said he hit on her bedroom door shouting obscenities, including “hit the road, fatty”.

Uffindell denied the allegation from his former flatmate, but accepted he attacked a fellow student at King’s College.

The investigation

National commissioned Maria Dew KC to investigate the claims, particularly those relating to Uffindell’s conduct after high school.

Luxon said they received her report on Thursday night and held a special caucus meeting to discuss it on Monday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party president Sylvia Wood, centre, declined to release further details about the investigation.

Party president Sylvia Wood said Dew had not substantiated the allegation from his former flatmate.

Wood said Dew interviewed 14 people as part of her investigation and read “a number of written statements”.

What we don’t know

The National Party has said it will not release:

The terms of reference given to Dew.

Information about if the majority of the interviews centred around Uffindell’s time at King’s College, University of Otago, or another setting.

The report, in any form.

Information about what did happen, if the report didn’t substantiate the university bullying claim “as reported in the media”.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Roberston has criticised the "cynical" timing of National's Sam Uffindell press conference, ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Who said what

Luxon said the investigation found “there are differing accounts” about Uffindell’s conduct while flatting in Dunedin.

“The investigation concluded the Sam did not engage in the serious behaviour towards his flatmate, that was alleged in the media,” he said.

“Dew’s investigation did not substantiate any allegations of bullying outside Sam’s time at King’s College.”

Uffindell deserved a “second chance” and had changed since leaving King’s College, he said.

Both Wood and Uffindell said he and the flatmate lived in a “deteriorating” flat.

Wood said the investigation found the flatting situation “caused harm” to the complainant.

But she said Dew’s “thorough” investigation did not substantiate any allegation of bullying outside Uffindell’s time at King’s College.

Uffindell said the investigation had “cleared” him.

“Dew found this incident did not occur as it was reported in the media. I’m not able to go into details, but I want to acknowledge there was a genuine breakdown in the flat relationship,” he said.

Meanwhile, acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson criticised National for releasing the report on Monday, in the hours ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral. It was “disrespectful” and “cynical” timing, he said.