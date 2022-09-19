Take Five: Key questions about women in local politics

Minister for Women Jan Tinetti views the 1893 Suffrage Petition being turned by Archives NZ conservators on Suffrage Day, September 19.

It’s been 129 years since women won the right to vote, but as Aotearoa begins voting in this year’s local body elections it’s clear we still have a long way to go.

Monday marks Suffrage Day. On September 19, 1893 – thanks to early feminists like Kate Sheppard – New Zealand passed the Electoral Act, making us the first country to give all women the right to vote.

Since then, we’ve had three women prime ministers, and in 1894 we were the first Commonwealth country to elect a woman as mayor.

We know how important it is to have fair and proportionate representation of women, as well as people of other genders and sexualities, ethnicities and ages in both local and central politics.

New Zealanders should see themselves reflected in their democratically elected institutions; all sectors of society should have a voice and advocacy in these spaces.

Unfortunately, this still isn’t the case.

Why are we still talking about this?

After 129 years, you’d probably think there would no longer be the need to talk about women’s suffrage and representation in politics, right?

The problem is, after Aotearoa got off to a rip-roaring start, we haven’t continued to progress at the same rate.

Women are still grossly under-represented across local and central government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF National's deputy leader Nicola Willis wants to see more women representation in the National Party.

Things have improved during the past couple of terms, but representation in elected bodies still doesn’t match the general population.

When women make up more than 50% of the population, they should be well-represented in the bodies that make decisions about Kiwis’ lives.

We also know women have different ways of thinking, different leadership styles, and different policy priority areas – all which adds to the diversity of approaches and ideas put forward by politicians.

What proportion of elected members are women?

The proportion of women among elected members in local government has climbed from 25% in 1989 to 39% in 2019. But that improvement isn’t spread evenly across the board.

Women are still under-represented at mayoralty level, accounting for just 27% of the country’s mayors.

Meanwhile, women make up 31% of elected members on regional councils. On district councils it’s higher at 38%.

The situation is slightly better on city councils, with the national proportion of women coming in at 43%; and for community boards it’s 41%.

Auckland’s local boards – the city’s equivalent of community boards – generally reflect the population, with women making up 51% of elected members.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff New Zealand led the world in giving women the right to vote, as well as having the first woman mayor and three female prime ministers. But that doesn’t mean everything is rosy.

While most of these figures are nothing to write home about, it’s worth noting things have notably improved since 2016 - both for women, and for other groups, with younger and more ethnically diverse representation.

There are also standout areas for women on council, including the Hawke’s Bay region, where four out of five mayors are women, and the East Coast, where three of the five councils have female mayors.

Meanwhile, 11 of the 13 elected members of Wellington City Council are women (and no incumbent male councillors are running again in the current election).

For context, things are also lagging in the central government, but not to the same extent. In the 2020 election, 58 women were elected, making up 48% of Parliament - the highest number New Zealand has ever had since women were first allowed to stand for Parliament in 1919.

This is up from 31% following the 2017 election. The previous record was in 2008, when 41 women were elected to the 49th Parliament.

Is this under-representation because of voter turnout?

Voter turnout in Aotearoa has been declining in recent local body elections. In 2019, voter turnout hit 42% - about half of the general election turnout.

While voter turnout data isn’t great for local government - as it requires expensive exit surveys - it seems gender doesn’t make a huge difference to who gets out and votes.

In fact, it seems women are actually more likely to exercise their civic duty.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff While women vote at higher rates than their male counterparts, they don’t put their hand up to run for the top positions as much as men do.

In a piece of research done for Auckland Council, 35% of eligible voters who identified as women turned out in 2019, compared with the 34% of eligible voters who identified as men.

Meanwhile, Stats NZ data shows women are more likely to vote in central elections.

Does that mean it’s a nomination game?

Essentially, yes.

The data shows women are more likely to be elected than men – when they throw their hat in the ring (or whatever the female equivalent is).

To put it another way, Internal Affairs data shows a higher proportion of those women who stand for local government get elected. It’s just that fewer women stand – especially for the top jobs.

This means the enduring representation issues likely exist because the vast majority of candidates for local elections are men.

This is particularly prevalent in mayoral races, where only 24% of candidates in the 2019 election were women.

And it’s probably further evidence of the imposter syndrome epidemic, its flow-on effects for women, and the enduring societal barriers to women becoming involved in politics.

So, what next?

While research shows representation is becoming more diverse, there is still a long way to go.

We need more women to put their hands up to represent their communities in local body politics.

There is no publicly available data on the number of women candidates running in this year’s elections, but a glance at your election booklet will suggest a continuation of recent trends: more women are running, but not enough.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The page turning is carried out every three months. It involves a conservator taking the petition from the glass case, laying it flat, moving the petition scroll pages to display the next sequential pages, then returning it to the glass case.

Of course, some of this is due to the myriad barriers to entering local body politics.

Low pay, workload, a lack of inclusion, and disconnection with the powers and business of local government all get in the way. Meanwhile, the rise in personal attacks levelled at those in public-facing positions – especially women – acts as another deterrent to running.

This has resulted in both a lack of diversity in local government across the motu and a general lack of engagement.

Council candidates, experts and advocates all say those at the top need to make local government more accessible and a safer space if the country’s local bodies are going to truly reflect New Zealand communities.

We also need to vote. Voter turnout in local body elections remains low across the board. Just because women vote at slightly higher rates than men doesn’t mean enough women (and others from diverse communities) are voting.

So, grab your voting papers, scope out your local candidates, and cast your ballot.