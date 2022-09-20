Grant Robertson defends Labour MP Anna Lorck against bullying allegations, says 'her particular management style' needs work

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson has come to defence of Labour MP Anna Lorck who has been accused of bullying, saying that she “needs to do work on her management style”.

One former staffer made a formal bullying complaint against Lorck with Parliamentary Service over a month ago, and Stuff reported last week that a second bullying allegation has been made by another ex-employee.

Lorck acknowledged last week that she needed to work on her management skills and that she was getting a “leadership coach” to help her in her work. Last week she said “I’m doing my best to be a better manager of staff.”

“Together we're working on how I can work to be a better MP,” Lorck said on her way into the Labour Party caucus room in Parliament on Tuesday morning.

She said last week that the person who has raised the allegation did not make a complaint at the time.

When asked how she responded to reports that she was a bully she said that “I'm working as hard as I can to be the best in team I can possibly be.”

Robertson said that specific complaints by staff were managed by the Parliamentary Service, which employs staff who works for MPs, but that the Labour whips had been working with the MP for Tukituki after she identified issues herself.

“I just think it occurred in conversation between the Labour Party whips and Anna Lorck that it was important that she was able to address some of the issues that have been raised,” Robertson said.

“As we all know, this is a high pressure work environment, but that never excuses poor behaviour.”

“In the case of Anna Lorck what she's recognised is she's got a particular management style that she knows she needs to work on,” Robertson said.

“Obviously the way she works, she's a person who's very energetic, very enthusiastic, and perhaps sometimes that comes across poorly, isn't always appreciated, but she's working on that.

“But in any work environment, we all strive to be better and when there's an opportunity to undertake training and courses then we should do that.”

The complaints arose after former Labour MP Gaurav Sharma was expelled from the Labour Party after making wide-ranging allegations of bullying, which were rejected by the party. Sharma has not, to date, produced evidence to back up his claims.