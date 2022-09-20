Acting PM Grant Robertson says 2023 election will be riskier for politicians as threats and abuse rise

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the 2023 election will be riskier for politicians as more threats and abuse are being hurled at MPs.

Robertson was accompanied by police's diplomatic protection service (DPS) during a visit to Whangārei in July, where a disruptive crowd screamed that he was a “paedophile and other revolting things”.

"We are heading into an election campaign that will be undertaken in an atmosphere that's different from the ones that I think I've done before," Robertson said.

“I've been an MP for 14 years. I've been around this building for two decades. It is different now, the threats are greater, they're more often they're more intense.”

READ MORE:

* 'Things are starting to escalate': Labour whip Kieran McAnulty wants review of security arrangements following antivax threats

* The Detail: The thin line that separates mockery from abuse hurled at MPs

* Election 2020: A partial Parliament returns to Wellington after election delay



Concern about an increase in threats to MPs and other elected officials has been raised in the past year, as politicians have been angrily confronted by people with extreme or conspiracy-driven views about the Government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic and now-defunct vaccine mandates.

Other MPs did not share Robertson’s concerns about safety when asked on Tuesday.

Robertson said he was able to feel safe in Whangārei with a DPS police guard, which was arranged after it became obvious, through Facebook, that a group of people were planning to disrupt his trip.

“They weren't exactly hiding and in the end, it did play out, unfortunately, the way that we thought it might, he said. “They disrupted a meeting I was having with some social service providers and went to the airport and tried to blockade the entrance to the airport.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson says the 2023 election will be different due to the rising level of threats and abuse MPs face.

“So we're all going to have to think about how we run a campaign in that environment. [We] can't let these people win. So we've got to make sure that we still campaign, but we've got to think a bit differently.”

Robertson said such security could not be provided to all MPs, from all parties.

Typically, the prime minister and the governor-general routinely have a DPS guard. The leader of the Opposition has previously had DPS security during the election period, and MPs, the judiciary, and diplomats receive protection on an “as-needed basis”.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he felt “pretty safe” as he moved around the country.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party leader Christopher Luxon said he felt pretty safe moving around New Zealand.

“It's one of the great strengths of the New Zealand system, I think, is being highly accessible ... People are pretty good to me, I think.

“We all need to be very conscious that we can have civility in our politics here in New Zealand.

“The fact that we actually do, you know, we actually run into each other at the Koru lounge, and in travels, and on planes and stuff like that, I think that's all a good thing.”

National Party deputy leader Nicola Willis said she felt “pretty safe to date" and hoped other MPs did.

“People disagree with me in public, and I'm pretty relaxed about that. That's part of being an open democracy.”

Broadcast Minister Willie Jackson said he did not feel unsafe, but understood some MPs do.

"We have to be careful with some of the members who do get very nervous in terms of some of the challenges that come their way. I've watched some of them in the last few months and so I worry for them,” he said.

"I worry for some of the sisters ... I worried for them and always offered support to some of them if they needed support walking home or that type of thing.”

National Party transport spokesperson Simeon Brown said he had previously been threatened when he was the party’s police spokesperson, but he did not currently feel threatened.

“I had a number of death threats from gangs, and obviously the police were engaged, and then people were arrested and put through the courts.”

Labour MP Tāmati Coffey said he had been threatened during his work as an MP.

“I've had my car scratched. I've had people yell and abuse me in my branded car. I've taken the name off the side of my car because of some of the abuse that is out there in the community.”

Police have been contacted for comment.

Robertson has been acting prime minister this week, as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has attended the Queen’s funeral in London and a United Nations meeting in New York.