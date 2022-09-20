How Parliament will make an impromptu public holiday for the Queen

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced plans to honour Queen Elizabeth in New Zealand.

With just six days left until Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day, Parliament is now working to urgently to pass legislation to ensure it’s a real public holiday.

More than a week ago, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced a one-off public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II. However, because Parliament adjourned to mourn its monarch, it wasn’t able to make the law to give everyone a day off.

With MPs resuming their lawmaking this week, one of the most time-pressured matters on their agenda is to debate and vote on the just-published Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill.

Stuff Public holiday

MPs are now rushing to make an impromptu public holiday for the Queen, after opting not to pass any laws last week.

READ MORE:

* I was at the Queen's funeral. This is what it was like

* Queen Elizabeth: A minute of silence to be held for NZ's state memorial

* Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern speaks about the Queen's funeral



Ardern said Monday, September 26 would be a public holiday – to coincide with a New Zealand memorial service for the Queen.

Often, it takes bills months or years to become law.

But Leader of the House Chris Hipkins said he wanted to get this one-off, impromptu public holiday legislated within a day.

Bills go through three readings and votes before Parliament, and Hipkins said he hoped this bill would go through all three by Wednesday morning.

Bernat Armangue/AP New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford attended the Queen’s funeral in London.

“I don’t think this is going to be a long-drawn-out process. Even those opposed to the holiday acknowledge the reason for it,” he said.

The Labour, National and Green parties all support the public holiday.

Only ACT and Te Pāti Māori don’t support the day off. ACT says it’s an unnecessary cost. The Māori Party says it’s wrong to mark the Queen’s death in this way, given Māori leaders have never been given such recognition.

Hipkins said he was willing to put the House into urgency to ensure this public holiday was legitimatised before the proposed long weekend

If the House enters urgency, MPs can be forced to stay at Parliament late into the night or start earlier to debate and vote on bills.