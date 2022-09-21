The Christchurch Call explained

Two years on from the first Christchurch Call to combat online extremism in the wake of March 15, what has been achieved? (First published May 2021)

EXPLAINER: Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has made stopping violent extremism online a signature issue in the wake of the March 15 terror attacks, when worshippers at two Christchurch mosques were shot during their prayers.

The worst mass-murder in New Zealand’s modern history, when a gunman shot and killed 51 people, was streamed live online and shared thousands of times. It inspired other killers to stream murders on social media.

In the weeks after the 2019 terror attack, Ardern – with French president Emmanuel Macron – led a Christchurch Call to Action leaders summit in 2019.

The leaders set a series of voluntary, and unenforceable, commitments. She spoke with the heads of Facebook, Apple, Microsoft and Twitter to come up with the pledges.

Bridie Witton/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and French president Emmaunel Macron after a Christchurch Call summit in New York.

More than 120 countries and international organisations have supported the call, including the United States, which joined last year.

It means they have signed up to 24 voluntary calls to action, which range from applying laws and regulation to specific technical measures, to efforts to address the underlying drivers of terrorism.

The international bid to stop online violence extremism is a piece of work Ardern cares deeply about, and one she says is a “centrepiece” for her at the United Nations General Assembly in New York this week.

“We think back to what started with the Christchurch Call, it was designed to try and make sure that no other country experienced what we did after March 15, where a horrific terrorist attack was amplified and shared online,” she said.

“This is a complex issue and it’s not something any one can sector can address on its own.”

On Wednesday, Ardern and Macron announced a US$1.5 million ($2.5m) project, a first under the Christchurch Call, to better understand how algorithms work – independent research that it is hoped will help shape policy.

She said technology companies didn't always fully understand how algorithms work for the user, and Government regulation would be difficult considering it was “so poorly understood”.

The call previously established an emergency response protocol, which was tested during last year’s New Lynn terror attack.

Police gave the Department of Internal Affairs a heads-up, and they set up a team that worked throughout the weekend to keep online spaces free of violent or extreme content relating to the attack.

It was tested again earlier this year during the Parliament occupation, when an alternative media outlet attempted to share a foreign-made conspiracy video positing the March 15 terror attack was a “false flag” – a term used frequently by conspiracy theorists which means an event was intentionally misrepresented to look like it was perpetrated by someone other than the person or group responsible for it.