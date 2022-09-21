Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day is official - but not without controversy

The nation falls silent at 8pm to remember Queen Elizabeth II ahead of her funeral on Monday. .

Late on Tuesday night, Parliament – with six days left until Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day – passed the law to ensure New Zealand had a public holiday to mark the monarch’s death.

As the evening drew on, politicians clashed about whether it was fair to give our UK-based head of state such recognition when, as Te Pāti Māori said, the death of Māori leaders would not lead to a day off. Others criticised the Māori Party for speaking critically of the royals.

Leader of the House Chris Hipkins moved Parliament into urgency on Tuesday, so that Parliament could start and finish the process to pass the Queen Elizabeth II Memorial Day Bill before the day finished.

The bill passed with the support of the Labour, National and Green parties – giving it 108 votes in support.

The ACT and Māori parties both voted against it. ACT argued it was an unnecessary cost on business.

Te Pāti Māori was critical of such recognition being given to the English Queen, when no similar event had ever taken place for any Māori leaders. Co-leader Rawiri Waititi said this unbalanced approach to New Zealand culture was an example of colonialism in practice.

At the start of last week, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced that Monday, September 26, would be a public holiday to mark the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

However, because Parliament had adjourned to mourn its monarch, it was not able to make the law to give everyone a day off.

Stuff A bill to give New Zealand another public holiday to honour the Queen has passed.

Bills must be read and voted on three times before becoming law. They are normally sent to select committees for public consultation as well but because the House moved to urgency there was no public consultation for this bill.

Throughout Tuesday evening, there were about 45 speeches about the Queen and the public holiday. Many Commonwealth nations, including Australia and Canada, are holding similar public holidays to mark the Queen’s death.

King Charles III also declared that the UK would have a public holiday to mourn his mother.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood, who brought the bill to Parliament, said a day off would give the country time to breathe.

“The end of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's remarkable and historic reign is such a moment. I am quite sure that millions of New Zealanders will value the opportunity to remember and celebrate,” he said.

But Waititi said it was wrong to give Queen Elizabeth II so much of Parliament’s time, when they have not given any rangatira Māori such recognition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi said he did not support the bill. (File photo)

He asked: “Why for the Queen of England and not for the Māori Queen Te Arikinui Te Atairangikaahu and many other significant figures of te iwi Māori?”

After avoiding discussions about republicanism for more than a week following the Queen’s death, Waititi was critical of the royal family and said they had not atoned for their colonial project.

“We must acknowledge the brutal genocidal and ongoing impact of colonialism, of the imperial project that was overseen by the House of Windsor and its forebears,” he said.

National MPs supported the bill, which Waititi also criticised as they did not support holding a public holiday for Matariki.

National MPs Michael Woodhouse and Judith Collins criticised Waititi for speaking against the royals.

Woodhouse said “now was not the time” and said Waititi’s criticism had been vitriolic.

Collins said the Queen had been “an amazing human being” who dedicated her life to public service.

“She was also, by the way, the representative of the Treaty partner to tangata whenua. So when I hear her and who she represents disrespected in this House, I am disgusted,” she said.

With all three votes passed on Tuesday night, New Zealand will have a public holiday for the Queen on Monday.