More than a quarter of public servants earning more than $100,000

More than a quarter of the country's public servants are earning $100,000 or more each year.

Data collated by the National Party shows the proportion of public servants earning the six-figure salary has grown in the past five years, with National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown questioning the “significant increase” in cost to taxpayers.

“I don't begrudge anyone a good salary in terms of the work that they do. But ultimately, the question that is going to be asked by taxpayers is are they getting the delivery that they expect?”

But Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins, who last year extended a freeze on $100,000 and above salaries, said the rising salaries were to be expected.

“The number of public servants earning over $100,000 is 28%. This is higher than five years ago, but you would expect that because there is year-on-year salary progression and therefore more people moving into this band.”

National has been pursuing the Government over “out of control” public spending and a “ballooning” bureaucracy in recent months. The Government has insisted it has been making up for a shortfall in needed services that occurred under the previous National Government.

The salary data, sourced by Brown through written parliament questions and Official Information Act requests, showed across the board increases in the proportion of workers earning $100,000 or more between 2016/17 and 2021/22.

Stuff/Stuff The proportion of public servants earning $100,000 and above has increased in recent years, with more than a quarter earning such a wage in 2021.

The increase has coincided with an increase in the number of workers, from 48,000 to 62,000 between 2017 and 2021.

Brown said some agencies had “substantial growth” in the proportion of workers earning $100,000 and more, such as the Ministry of Pacific Peoples, that increased from 29.3% to 65%.

He said that Hipkins had sought to freeze the pay of public servants earning more than $100,000 showed “he says one thing, and the opposite occurs”.

"When we look at our health system and the wait list for operations and for specialist appointments, we look at education, and we see educational standards dropping, crime, you know, significant issues around ram raids ... if you look across the public service at the moment, there is a serious lack of actual performance against outcomes.”

ANDY MACDONALD/Stuff National public service spokesperson Simeon Brown says the Government is costing the taxpayers by paying more public servants high wages.

The figures only relate to the core public sector agencies, excluding the intelligence agencies, police, and Crown entities such was Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency, ACC, and Fire and Emergency.

According to Hipkins, when considering the 2017 equivalent of an $100,000 or more salary in today’s money, roughly $80,000, the overall proportion of public servants earning such salaries had decreased.

He said the Government had been focused on “deliberately targeting pay increases towards those earning less than $100,000”.

“I’m proud to say that for our lowest paid staff, average salaries have increased over this time – for example they are up 5% for social, health and education workers – a cohort the National Party often forgets about.

“Public service salaries generally increased more in the bottom and middle of the salary distribution than they did for those near the top. For example, the annual increase at the top (95th percentile) was 1.5%, while the increase for the lowest paid (5th percentile) was 6.6%.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Public Service Minister Chris Hipkins ordered a three-year public sector pay freeze in 2021.

The data showed public service organisations which a great majority of earners at $100,000 and above included those that employed highly qualified staff: Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade at 64%, Treasury at 65%, and Serious Fraud Office at 81%.

Smaller organisations also feature as having a higher percentage of earners at $100,000 and above, including the Ministry of Women at 70%, Ministry of Pacific Peoples at 65%, Ministry of Defence at 67.3%, and the Public Service Commission at 73.4%.

Amongst the organisations with a lower proportion of such earners were the larger frontline agencies that provide direct services. The Corrections had the lowest percentage of workers earning $100,000 or more, at 13.9%.

The Ministry of Social Development was at 18.6%, Customs was at 22.2%, and the Department of Conservation at 23.4%.