Nanaia Mahuta wanted investigation into handling of husband's government contracts

Questions have been raised about government contracts awarded to the husband of Cabinet minister Nanaia Mahuta.

The Public Service Commission has agreed to investigate the handling of government contracts given to minister Nanaia Mahuta's husband Gannin Ormsby.

Questions about contracts awarded to Ormsby's firm, Ka Awatea Services (KAS), by four government agencies have continued to be raised in recent months.

The commission on Wednesday confirmed – in a letter to the National Party – it would look into the handling of any conflicts of interest, after requests from the party, Minister Chris Hipkins and Mahuta herself.

"It's concerned me for some time that even though I have declared conflicts of interest and noted that they've been managed in accordance with the Cabinet manual, these stories are still persisting,” Mahuta said.

She had asked Hipkins, the public service minister, for the contracts to be looked into. Hipkins wrote to Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes to “look across” the public service and ensure any contracts were being handled appropriately.

ROBERT KITCHIN/STUFF Minister Nanaia Mahuta answering questions over conflict of interest investigation.

Hipkins on Wednesday said it was the “appropriate course of action”, although he did not see “any evidence at all that any ministers have been involved in any of the decisions regarding Minister Mahuta's family”.

Hipkins was fired up about the matter in the House on Wednesday afternoon, interjecting during Question Time with an apparent reference to former Finance Minister Bill English’s brothers being provided government appointments.

“Let’s talk about Bill English’s family, shall we?” Hipkins said, suggesting English’s family were treated differently “because they're white”.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Public Service Commissioner Peter Hughes will scrutinise government contracts awarded to Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s husband.

Acting Prime Minister Grant Robertson said he had “absolutely no evidence” that supported claims that proper processes had not been followed.

"There is absolutely no suggestion that Minister Mahuta has done anything wrong, or indeed any other minister.”

National Party public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said he was pleased an investigation was under way, as there were serious issues needing resolved.

He had twice written to the commission seeking an investigation into possible conflicts of interest, before Hipkins sent his letter.

“In all of these cases, there was no open procurement of any of these contracts – they were done on a single source basis,” he said.

“There was no ability to test whether someone else who didn't have a conflict was actually available to do the job.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Simeon Brown has twice written to the Public Service Commission seeking an investigation.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said Hughes should have a launched a more fulsome inquiry, but he trusted the commissioner to “get to the bottom of this”.

“When you have a government working group with three out of five members or the relatives of a minister, you've either got an incredibly talented whānau or a real problem with the appointments process,” he said.

Hughes, in a letter sent to Brown on Wednesday, confirmed the matter needed to be "looked into", though it was not serious enough to require an inquiry using his legal powers.

“I intend to look into how these agencies managed perceived or actual conflicts of interests concerning KAS and its associated business enterprises.

“Where any issues are outstanding, I will ensure appropriate action is taken to address them.”

Hughes said that after Brown’s letters, he received a letter from Hipkins asking the commission to review any public service contracts awarded to Ormsby’s firm “to ensure how agencies managed those relationships is in order”.

Hughes said he would be considering contracts Ka Awatea Services held with Kāinga Ora, the Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Conservation and Te Puni Kōkiri.

Mahuta has at times held associate minister portfolios which gave her oversight of three of the departments that had contracts with her husband, and has previously declared a conflict of interest as per the Cabinet manual.

“I've been assiduous in declaring conflicts of interest that we managed appropriately in accordance with the cabinet manual ... I had no say in approving a contract-level any of the matters that have been raised in the public domain,” she said.

The claims had been raised on alternative media platforms with “certain motivations” she declined to further describe.

Hughes was contacted for comment.