New housing intensification rules 'never made sense' for Christchurch, mayor says

An illustration of how housing development could look in Christchurch under proposed density changes.

Christchurch has plenty of room for new housing, and implementing new rules would threaten existing plans for a more compact and accessible city, Mayor Lianne Dalziel has told Government.

Following the city council’s vote last week defying a Government requirement for intensified development city-wide, Dalziel has written to Environment Minister David Parker outlining why Christchurch should have a bespoke plan.

The letter asks that ministers not use their powers to step in to enforce the new housing density law, introduced in 2021.

The law requires councils of major cities to allow development of up to three, three-storey homes per section across their urban areas, without requiring resource consent. Only a few exceptions are permitted.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel has written to David Parker seeking a bespoke housing plan.

Christchurch was required to put the new rules into effect this month.

The Government’s powers to enforce its will by intervening include replacing councillors with commissioners or appointing a Crown manager.

Dalziel’s letter says the new housing intensification rules “never made sense” for the city.

Unlike the other main cities, Christchurch “is in the unique situation of having sufficient land capacity for housing in the short, medium, and long term”, it says.

The letter was copied to Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta, Housing Minister Megan Woods, and Associate Environment Minister Phil Twford.

The Greater Christchurch Urban Development Strategy put together after the earthquakes calculated about 86,000 more homes would be needed between 2018 and 2048, including 56,000 in the city council area.

Christchurch City Council Housing three storeys high would be allowed across most of Christchurch under the new proposals.

Extensive zoning changes adopted by the city council to meet this target set minimum housing development density in the central city at 50 homes per hectare. Medium density zones – covering in the inner suburbs and hubs around shopping centres and bus routes – set a minimum of 30 homes per hectare.

In an online column this week, Dalziel said implementing the Government’s plan would draw housing development to the outer suburbs where land was cheaper. This would be away from the city centre and existing medium-density zones where residents can access amenities by walking, cycling or busing, she said.

“This is the opposite of what any city needs.”

Residents expressing opposition to the proposed new density rules before the council vote last week raised issues including the potential loss of sunshine, light and privacy in their homes, and the threat to tree cover and neighbourhood character.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff Peter Skelton has written in support of Christchurch’s request for a bespoke housing intensification plan.

Dalziel’s letter tells Parker the council supports the Government’s aim of providing for more housing in a wider range of options.

“However, a blanket rule change is not necessary here,” she says.

“We have an ample supply of places available where people can subdivide to create more housing and where no resource consent is required.”

The letter says a 2017 report relied on by Parker was written before Christchurch’s new district plan took effect in 2018.

Her appeal has attracted the backing of Professor Peter Skelton, a former Environment Court judge and former Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillor and commissioner.

In a letter of support, Skelton says post-earthquake planning made provision across Greater Christchurch for housing intensification in the short, medium and long-term.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Environment Minister David Parker.

“As a result of this unique situation of thorough planning for housing supply and intensification ... the appropriate design for regulatory provisions in Christchurch is substantively different from other population centres,” Skelton’s letter says.

“Accordingly, I support the Christchurch City Council’s objectives of working with central government to develop bespoke provision for Christchurch to achieve the government’s housing supply, affordability and intensification objectives.”

Dalziel’s letter acknowledges that the council is “technically in breach” of its legal obligations and Government could intervene.

“I am asking ministers not to do so,” she says.

The letter says council staff are ready to work with Government officials to discuss possible options.

Dalziel asks the Government to reply by September 29, the day of the last council meeting before councillors go into recess for the current local body election. Voting is under way now and closes on October 8.