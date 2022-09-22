Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has formal meeting with Ukrainian PM Denys Shmyhal

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has held formal talks with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal after earlier denouncing Moscow for escalating its “illegal, immoral” war on the country and threats to use nuclear weapons.

Ardern, who is in New York for the 77th United Nations general assembly, said there needs to be “rallying cry from the world” against Russia’s war on Ukraine. She had already met with Shmyhal at a food security event at the summit, but on Wednesday held a formal bilateral meeting.

Speaking before the meeting, Ardern gave her condolences for the mass grave site found in a liberated area of Ukraine and said New Zealand would continue to stand beside Ukraine, “despite our small size and geographic distance”.

”New Zealanders as we speak are coming through ... training Ukrainian forces,” she said.

“May I pass on that those who are there are humbled by their experiences working alongside your people. Please know you have New Zealanders committed to continuing to support you.”

Shmyhal thanked Ardern for her condolences and said authorities were expecting more mass graves and signs of torture in areas that had been under Russian occupation.

“You just can Imagine what has happened in other, longer-occupied territories around the country.”

He said his people were focussed on stopping the war as soon as possible and he was “deeply grateful” for New Zealand’s “strong support of our country”.

”Supplying military systems for training [our] military, [we] appreciate this so much.”

Earlier, Ardern said she would be seeking Shmyhal’s views on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent war rhetoric, and his perspective on what was happening on the ground.

Russian-backed separatists in areas of Ukraine say they will hold referendums on becoming part of Russian, which Ardern described as a “sham”.

Putin’s military campaign has had some humiliating losses against Ukrainian forces and on Wednesday Putin announced an immediate call-up of 300,000 reservist soldiers and made what appeared to be a threat to use nuclear weapons.

Russia’s war on Ukraine has dominated discussions at the summit. On Wednesday morning, United States President Joe Biden condemned Russia for its “brutal, needless war” in a speech to world leaders.

Ardern said Ukrainian leaders had been grateful for New Zealand’s support, and she would be asking how New Zealand could continue to play a role.

“We condemn the illegal invasion and any escalation of it,” she said.

She said Putin’s threat to use nuclear weapons could only be taken at its word.