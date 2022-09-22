Chris Hipkins apologises to Bill English for dragging family into debate

Minister Chris Hipkins on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 apologised in the House to former Finance Minister Bill English for bringing his family into an exchange in the House.

Chris Hipkins has apologised in the House to former finance minister Bill English for dragging his family into an exchange over government contracts awarded to Nanaia Mahuta’s husband.

Hipkins on Wednesday afternoon interjected during Question Time with an apparent reference to English's brothers being provided government appointments, after ACT leader David Seymour questioned the Government on the contracts awarded to Mahuta’s family.

“Let’s talk about Bill English’s family, shall we?” Hipkins said, suggesting English’s family were treated differently because they were “white".

Later on Wednesday, Hipkins returned to the House to “withdraw and apologise for my interjections”.

“I did not intend to suggest in any way that the appointments involving his [English’s] family were inappropriate; in fact, I was attempting to illustrate the opposite,” he said.

“I've worked directly with members of Mr English's family, both in Government and in Opposition, and have found them to be very professional.

“I regret that my interjection has been interpreted as suggesting the opposite of what I intended, and, on reflection, I also regret bringing the former member and his family into a debate that they were not part of.”

Mahuta has been at the centre of allegations of poorly-handled conflicts of interest over government contracts awarded to Ka Awatea Services, a firm run by her husband, Gannin Ormsby.

The Public Service Commission on Wednesday confirmed it would look into the handling of any conflicts of interest, after requests from the National party, Hipkins and Mahuta herself.

"It's concerned me for some time that even though I have declared conflicts of interest and noted that they've been managed in accordance with the Cabinet manual, these stories are still persisting,” Mahuta said.

The commission would be considering contracts Ka Awatea Services held with Kāinga Ora, the Ministry for the Environment, the Department of Conservation and Te Puni Kōkiri.

Mahuta has at times held associate minister portfolios which gave her oversight of three of the departments that had contracts with her husband, and has previously declared a conflict of interest as per the Cabinet manual.

“I've been assiduous in declaring conflicts of interest that we managed appropriately in accordance with the cabinet manual ... I had no say in approving a contract-level any of the matters that have been raised in the public domain,” she said.