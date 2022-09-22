'Tova O'Brien Bill', seeking to limit restraint of trade clauses, to be debated

Helen White is pushing to restrict the use of restraint of trade clauses.

Labour MP Helen White’s bill, which could limit the ability for businesses to impose “restraint of trade” clauses in employment contracts, will go before Parliament.

White started campaigning to limit restraint of trade clauses in the wake of the Tova O’Brien case, which saw the prominent journalist forced to wait months between jobs at Newshub and the radio station Today FM.

White, who was an employment lawyer before becoming a Labour MP, introduced the Employment Relations (Restraint of Trade) Amendment Bill as a private members bill. All private members bills go into Parliament’s “biscuit tin”, and are debated and voted on only if they’re pulled from the ballot.

White’s law would nullify any inclusion of restraint of trade clauses in employment agreements, if the employee earnt less than three times the minimum wage.

As an employment lawyer, White said she saw cases where people earning just $20 an hour were being stopped from working in the same field as the job they were wanting to leave.

Her bill was among three pulled from the biscuit tin on Thursday.

The other bills were from ACT MP Karen Chhour and National’s Stuart Smith.

Chhour’s bill would repeal a recently enacted requirement for Oranga Tamariki to act in accordance with Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Smith, who is National’s viticulture spokesperson, proposed an amendment to the Sale and Supply of Alcohol Act, to make it easier for wineries to charge customers for cellar door tastings.

“By tiding up the legislation and allowing wineries to charge for samples without obtaining an on-licence, it will encourage more cellar doors to open for the enjoyment of tourists,” he said.