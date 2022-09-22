Government launches $14m fund to help Pacific families into homes

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio announced the $14.2m funding for Pacific housing on Thursday. (File photo)

A fund that will help build affordable multigenerational homes for Pacific families is being welcomed by an expert.

The Government announced a $14.2 million Pacific Building Affordable Homes Fund on Thursday, to help more Pacific aiga achieve their dreams of home ownership.

It will provide 25% of costs for those building a minimum of five homes and will prioritise developments on Pacific-owned land and organisations working with Pacific communities.

The move has been welcomed by Auckland University architecture lecturer Karamia Muller, who says the concept of homes fit for multigenerational living is encouraging.

Muller, who is also the co-director of the university’s Centre for Māori and Pacific Housing Research, said the funding was a step in the right direction, but more still needed to be done.

Elise Manahan/Supplied Architecture expert Karamia Muller says the new funding is a step in the right direction, but more still needs to be done.

“It’s good because it looks at affordability and fit-for-purpose homes that addresses the expectations and desires of Pacific families,” she said.

“It also addresses the urgency of housing, in terms of construction from beginning to completion. But some Pacific people will miss out because of the nature of requirements.”

Architecture experts have previously said intensification plans were failing Pasifika and Māori. Their one-size-fits-all approach didn’t fit aiga and whānau dynamics, they said.

Muller said it was necessary that Pasifika remained at the heart of the process throughout design, consultation and engagement.

The Government should also consider different ownership models because the housing crisis meant groups like Pasifika were constantly left behind, she said.

“Whether this priority will map neatly within the next year or so for Pacific families, particularly with little ones because they are bearing the brunt of poor housing.”

Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio said the fund was an important part ofthe Government’s wider housing strategy to provide more safe, warm, and affordable housing for all New Zealanders.

“The Pacific Building Affordable Homes Fund will assist developers and other home builders to better understand the housing needs of our Pacific communities and ensure that viable options are available at an affordable rate,” he said.

“Improving the housing stock available to Pacific aiga and providing affordable pathways to homeownership will be a game-changer for many of our peoples, ensuring our tamariki and rangatahi have the best start in life.”

Applications for the funding, through the Ministry for Pacific Peoples, close on October 19.